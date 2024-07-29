Three Free Agents To Watch To Bolster Eagles' Offense This Summer
The Philadelphia Eagles' offense already is in a great spot but that doesn't mean that it can't get better.
Philadelphia still has the 10th most cap space still remaining at just under $25 million and it wouldn't be too shocking to see the Eagles make another move. The Eagles certainly have been busy this offseason and already improved the offense thanks in large part to bringing in superstar running back Saquon Barkley.
If the Eagles want to add more depth, they certainly have the opportunity to do so in free agency without breaking the bank.
Here are three free agents who could make some sense for the Eagles' offense:
Michael Thomas, Wide Receiver
The Eagles' third receiver spot has been talked about a lot. Parris Campbell and John Ross III currently are fighting for the No. 3 receiver spot but bringing in Thomas could make a lot of sense. Injuries have derailed his career, but he was the top receiver in football at one point. He's seemingly healthy now and could get brought in on a discount. Why not take a chance on him?
Dalvin Cook, Running Back
Another player who arguably was the best at his position at one point. Cook had a rough 2023 season but had just under 1,200 rushing yards in 2022 and is just 28 years old. The fact that he isn't on a team right now is shocking. Landing him on a cheap deal and pairing him with Barkley would be scary for opposing teams.
David Bakhtiari, Offensive Tackle
Bakhtiari has dealt with injuries over the last three seasons but should be good to go in 2024. He was named an All-Pro five straight seasons from 2016 through 2020. Landing him could help add even more firepower to one of the best offensive lines in football.
Could the Eagles make another move soon?
