Three Things to Watch in Eagles-Seahawks Game

PHILADELPHIA – Three things to look for in Eagles-Seahawks game:

1. Start with the obvious – Jalen Hurts’ role. It was reported during the week that the rookie quarterback will get two or three consecutive plays at least, and they are expected to come with Carson Wentz on the bench.

In his 31 previous snaps, Hurts has shared the field with Wentz.

Hurts role could grow if Wentz struggles early or the game becomes into a blowout.

There was another report shortly before kickoff that owner Jeffrey Lurie told head coach Doug Pederson that he can bench Wentz if he is struggling and believes inserting Hurts will jumpstart the offense.

2. How quickly will the offense start? In the last five games, the Eagles have averaged just 3.8 points in the first half. They have been shut out twice in that span, by the Ravens and last week against the Browns.

The Eagles have scored just 220 points in 10 games, for an average of 22 per. Only eight teams have scored fewer points, and one of them isn’t the Seahawks.

Seattle has scored 318 points in their 10 games, for an average of 31.8 points per game. Only two teams have scored more – Kansas City and Tampa Bay heading into Week 12.

The Eagles haven’t scored 30 points all season.

3. Eagles third down efficiency has been atrocious during their slide to 3-6-1, with their last victory coming on Nov. 1 against the Cowboys.

They are 2-for-23 in the last two games, yet Greg Ward continues to be one of the top third-down threats in the NFL.

Ward entered the weekend tied for 12th in the league in third-down receptions with 14 for 130 yards. That’s an average of 9.3 yards per catch on that money down.

