Titans, Cardinals Called Top Options For Eagles $10 Million Star
What's next for the Philadelphia Eagles defensive end?
Josh Sweat is heading to free agency after spending the last seven seasons with the Eagles. He racked up eight sacks in 2024 and was a Pro Bowler in 2021. Sweat hasn't had less than 6.5 sacks in a season since 2020.
He's going to be a big name to watch out for in free agency this offseason and recently changed representation ahead of free agency.
Sweat had a $10 million deal for the 2024 season and should get more this offseason but who will land him? Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron projected the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals as the top fits for him.
"Potential Landing Spots: Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals," Cameron said. "Tennessee could poach Sweat from the City of Brotherly Love with a bit of brotherly love of their own. Josh’s younger brother, T'Vondre Sweat, is coming off a fantastic rookie campaign for the Titans, having earned a 76.2 PFF overall grade.
"Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon enjoyed a prolific pass rush while at the helm of the Eagles' defense but has struggled to replicate that success with his new team. Armed with the NFL’s fourth-most projected cap space this season, Gannon is well positioned to revamp his defensive front, and the expectation is that he will gravitate toward familiar faces from his time in Philadelphia, making Sweat a likely target."
Sweat was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia. He's been with the Eagles his whole career and has a chance to help the team make history on Sunday. Will he return afterward?
