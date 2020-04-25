EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Trader Howie is Back, Eagles Adds Two More WRs

John McMullen

Howie Roseman kicked into high gear in the late fourth and fifth rounds of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

The biggest news came with the addition of veteran receiver Marquise Goodwin, the 29-year-old speed threat acquired from San Francisco by swapping sixth-round picks with the 49ers.

At 29, Goodwin finished the 2019 season on injured reserve with chronic knee and ankle problems, however. During his three seasons in San Francisco, Goodwin had only 91 receptions for 1,543 yards and had just 12 catches for 186 yards in nine games last season.

What Goodwin can do when healthy is run and that's obviously a need for the Eagles. The former Olympic track and field athlete is also signed through 2021 and carries a relatively cap-friendly $3.95 million salary for 2020.Meanwhile, the Eagles started the round at No. 164 overall and 168 overall but dropped down nine spots with Miami picking up No. 227 from the Dolphins in the process.

With the 168th pick, the Eagles selected Boise State WR John Hightower.

Lance Zierlein of NFL Media described Hightower as a "Tall, spindly deep threat with a good feel for speed variance to bolster the effectiveness of separation speed.

"While Hightower can get down the field, he needs to be led to water and in the clear, as his ball tracking and 50/50 attack skills leave much to be desired. The lack of size and strength could be a continuing issue against press and with contested catches. His run-after-catch and kick-return ability are nice, but may not be enough to balance out the aforementioned concerns."

To close out the round Roseman then moved out of No. 173 allowing Chicago to move up and select WR Darnell Mooney of Tulane. In return the Eagles got picks 196, 200 and 233.

The Eagles have now added three pieces to their much-maligned WR corps, including first-round pick Jalen Reagor to go along with Goodiwn and Hightower.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Philadelphia Eagles: NFL Draft Live Blog

Keep it here for updates throughout the 2020 NFL Draft's first round all Thursday night long

Ed Kracz

by

SI Draft Tracker

Eagles Select OL Jack Driscoll, Trade Down with Dallas

Driscoll could fill the role of the swing tackle position vacated when Halapoulivaati Vaitai left in free agency

John McMullen

Eagles Select Safety K'Von Wallace

The Clemson safety is good on the back end but also as a slot-type cornerback in nickel and dime defenses

Ed Kracz

Jalen Hurts Pick About Three I's

Innovation, Injury, and Insurance are reasons why the great college quarterback is in Philly

John McMullen

Eagles Take Colorado Linebacker Davion Taylor

After some second-round fireworks when Philly took QB Jalen Hurts, the team addressed their need at the LB position

Ed Kracz

Trying to Make Sense of Taking Jalen Hurts

The Eagles selection of the Oklahoma/Alabama QB in the second round will make things more uncomfortable for Carson Wentz

Ed Kracz

Eagles Take Jalen Hurts in Second Round

In a deep draft Howie Roseman was hesitant to give up the No. 53 overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft and the Eagles reaped the benefits

John McMullen

Philadelphia Eagles: NFL Draft Live Blog Day Two

We will be keeping you up to date on the second day of the 2020 NFL Draft, so keep up with all the happenings right here

Ed Kracz

Jalen Reagor Could Become a Popular Pick

Eagles surprised some fans, many of whom don't seem pleased, when they selected TCU receiver Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft

Ed Kracz

by

EagleScott

Names to Watch for Eagles in Third Round of the Draft

The Eagles could be on the hunt at a number of positions in the third round

John McMullen