Trader Howie is Back, Eagles Adds Two More WRs

Howie Roseman kicked into high gear in the late fourth and fifth rounds of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

The biggest news came with the addition of veteran receiver Marquise Goodwin, the 29-year-old speed threat acquired from San Francisco by swapping sixth-round picks with the 49ers.

At 29, Goodwin finished the 2019 season on injured reserve with chronic knee and ankle problems, however. During his three seasons in San Francisco, Goodwin had only 91 receptions for 1,543 yards and had just 12 catches for 186 yards in nine games last season.

What Goodwin can do when healthy is run and that's obviously a need for the Eagles. The former Olympic track and field athlete is also signed through 2021 and carries a relatively cap-friendly $3.95 million salary for 2020.Meanwhile, the Eagles started the round at No. 164 overall and 168 overall but dropped down nine spots with Miami picking up No. 227 from the Dolphins in the process.

With the 168th pick, the Eagles selected Boise State WR John Hightower.

Lance Zierlein of NFL Media described Hightower as a "Tall, spindly deep threat with a good feel for speed variance to bolster the effectiveness of separation speed.

"While Hightower can get down the field, he needs to be led to water and in the clear, as his ball tracking and 50/50 attack skills leave much to be desired. The lack of size and strength could be a continuing issue against press and with contested catches. His run-after-catch and kick-return ability are nice, but may not be enough to balance out the aforementioned concerns."

To close out the round Roseman then moved out of No. 173 allowing Chicago to move up and select WR Darnell Mooney of Tulane. In return the Eagles got picks 196, 200 and 233.

The Eagles have now added three pieces to their much-maligned WR corps, including first-round pick Jalen Reagor to go along with Goodiwn and Hightower.