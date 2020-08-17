Training Camp Thoughts Day 1: 'Hurts So Good'

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts was able to flash a bit while splitting reps with backup Nate Sudfeld during the team's first padded practice on Monday.

SI EagleMaven had the unofficial tally at just over 60 reps for the Eagles quarterbacks as a whole, with starter Carson Wentz getting about half of those.

The fact that Hurts, while working with the third team, was even with Sudfeld was at least somewhat surprising because coach Doug Pederson had admitted that the top goal in a truncated camp would be getting the top two on the depth chart prepared for the regular season.

Pederson again spoke about that before practice on Monday.

"There is a fine line with the amount of reps that our starters will get compared to some of the guys that are back-up guys or situational role players for us that we need we need to get evaluations on,” said Pederson. “We do not have a whole lot of time, so we have to make the most of these opportunities, especially in these padded sessions that we have in the next couple of weeks.”

Hurts, the 53rd overall pick in the 2020 draft, made the most of his opportunities flashing his athleticism in a 10/10/10 session while authoring perhaps the play of the day, a brilliant deep throw to streaking John Hightower, a fellow freshman, down the right sideline.

Hurts had another scoring throw to running back Elijah Holyfield in team drills and didn't seem bothered by the pass rush, often climbing the pocket instead of flushing right or left, a key aspect to the DNA of any quarterback.

Finally, Hurts' compact frame when compared to the lankiness with Wentz and Sudfeld seems to help when it comes to footwork. Hurts was much more defined while being put through the paces with Press Taylor.

REAGOR LOOKS THE PART: The Eagles first-round pick looked as explosive as advertised and carries himself like a star.

The TCU product is very confident in his abilities and looked very sharp while running routes, something that will be key to developing into a well-rounded receiver. Wentz raved about what Reagor can do with the ball in his hands but manufactured-touch players tend to be limited in any offense because it's difficult for play-callers to keep them involved in the guts of the game.

The fact that Reagor is getting starting reps at the X position while J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Alshon Jeffery are sidelined is a positive.

THE COX CURSE? First, it was Tim Jernigan, then Malik Jackson, and now Javon Hargrave. Is there a Fletcher Cox curse?

Turns out the Eagles dodged a bullet and Hargrave will be out "multiple weeks" with a pec strain, per an ESPN report.

The term "multiple weeks" has not been a positive one in the Doug Pederson era when it comes to injuries. More so, even in a best-case scenario, multiple weeks in mid-August gets you perilously close to Septemeber and affecting Week 1 of the season.

Because we just got through the acclimation period where strength and conditioning was the goal, the scuttlebutt was upper body could point to something potentially significant like a torn pec or biceps.

BIG PLAY SLAY: Don't count Wentz among those who tapped out on three-time Pro Bowl selection Darius Slay after former receiver Chad Johnson leaked footage of DeSean Jackson racing by the veteran.

Wentz's see the peris of "Big Play" Slay from a QB's perspective:

"On the defensive side, Darius Slay jumps out at you," said Wentz. "He’s a difference-maker for that defense. I’m excited I don’t have to throw him any more interceptions and that he’s on our team. He’s definitely different out there. He’s smart. He recognized things. That’s something I can see just from a few practices."

MALCOLM TAKE TWO: I'm not sure if Will Parks is a Johnny Cash fan but the North Philadelphia native did say "I'm everywhere" when talking about where he's been lining up on the Eagles defense over the weekend.

On Monday, Parks was spotted in the big nickel as a hybrid safety/linebacker, a second-team safety, and the personal protector for punter Cameron Johnston. It's hard to say Parks or anyone is going to be a replacement for a three-time Pro Bowl selection like Malcolm Jenkins but when it comes to versatility parks might be in the conversation.

