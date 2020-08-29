Training Camp Thoughts Day 11: Pryor Moves to LT for Now

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles were forced inside Saturday for the first time this summer due to inclement weather.

Players wore helmets and jerseys in a competitive atmosphere heavy on team work.

Left tackle Andre Dillard, deemed out for the season with a biceps injury by coach Doug Pederson before the practice, did appear at the outset wearing a sling on his right arm.

The reshuffling of the offensive line had Matt Pryor taking first-team reps at left tackle after working on the right side at guard and tackle through the team's first 10 open practices. Jordan Mailata started at right tackle in place of the injured Lane Johnson and also got some work at LT with rookie Jack Driscoll mixing in with the second team at RT. Jason Peters continued to work at right guard.

A report from the Philadelphia Inquirer during practice said Peters, the long-time left tackle before stepping aside for Dillard, wants more money if the plan is to move back to LT.

"Whatever business they got going on, that’s between them," Pryor said. "Me, whatever opportunity I get I’m about to take. I’m gonna take advantage of what I get."

Pederson framed things as wanting to evaluate the younger player for now.

"We do have some young players, Jordan Mailata, Matt Pryor, Jack Driscoll, who's a rookie obviously but playing some tackle for us," the coach said. "But we've got a couple of guys now including Jason Peters that we want to look at over at the left side. J.P. has done an outstanding job, coming in, playing the right guard spot. We're going to continue to look at him there, as well, but we have some options. We've got a couple of days here before, one, roster cuts, but obviously getting into the regular season."

INTERESTING DEFENSIVE TWEAK

An interesting tweak on the defensive side Saturday was Jim Schwartz starting to cross-train his cornerbacks with Avonte Maddox holding down the left side and Darius Slay working at right corner. The first-team nickel linebackers continued to be Nate Gerry and Duke Riley with T.J. Edwards occasionally mixing in.

HIGHLIGHTS

In team work, the first-team offense was practicing against the second-team defense and vice versa during most of the practice. Highlights included a perfect deep ball from Carson Wentz to DeSean Jackson that victimized rookie Michel Jacquet and a wheel route that caught Joe Ostman in coverage on Adrian Killins, resulting in a long touchdown.

Killins, an undrafted rookie, had another explosive play on a draw when slot corner Cre'Von LeBlanc was caught blitzing and Killins blew through the defense inside of LeBlanc.

THE RED ZONE

Red-zone work featured great fade throw that caught Maddox both times. First, a little-man fade from Wentz to Jackson, and then Nate Sudfeld threw a perfectly placed outside-shoulder throw in 7-on-7s to John Hightower, who made a great contested catch. The rookie WR came up limping and was able to return and finish practice after loosening up his left leg on the sidelines

MASH REPORT

On the injury front, the only notable new addition was rookie receiver Quez Watkins, who was listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Tight end Dallas Goedert was given a planned day off.

Defensive end Joe Ostman was back from a lower-body injury and got work with the first-team at right defensive end. Cornerback Sidney Jones returned to team drills with the second-team at left corner while wearing a sleeve on his left leg. Marcus Epps was also in action as a single-high safety, while Derek Barnett had his helmet and did some individual work.

The special-teams portion of practice was heavy on punting work for Cameron Johnston with a directional period working on downing the football inside the 10-yard line. Jalen Reagor and Greg Ward rotated as the returners and the top gunners were Craig James and Rudy Ford.

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media.

