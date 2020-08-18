SI.com
EagleMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayNews
Search

Training Camp Thoughts Day 2: Mailata's Minute Turns South

John McMullen

PHILADELPHIA - We are in Year 3 of the Jordan Mailata experiment and it might be time for the Eagles to fish or cut bait considering the team drafted a pair of Auburn tackles in the spring in Jack Driscoll and Prince Tega-Wanogho.

Mailata, 23, was always a project having arrived in 2018 as a seventh-round pick who never played a down of organized football.

His size - 6-foot-8 and 350 pounds - and athleticism intrigued the organization who kept Mailata on the back end of the roster as a rookie fearing the waiver wire. A balky back developed late in that campaign and became troublesome again in 2019. A Short stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list greeted Mailata this summer but the big Australian was ready to go when the pads came on.

There's been good and bad starting with Mailata getting first-team reps at left tackle when Andre Dillard got a little banged-up on Monday. On Tuesday, however, undersized rookie defensive end Casey Toohill, a seventh-rounder out of Stanford, used his speed to get under Mailata's pads during one-on-drills.

Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland didn't like the technique on display and took a little time to do a one-on-one with Mailata before saying do it again except Toohill promptly did it again.

Last year Stoutland groused at all the attention paid to one-on-one drills.

"Everybody wants to watch one-on-ones," said Stoutland. "That's like going to a gunfight with rocks. You are kicking backward and (the pass rusher is) running full speed. There's no threat of a run.

"So if you do well in a one-on-one drill consistently, you're really good. Really good because you're up against it. There's no draw threats. There's no screen threats. There's no run threats. it's just giddy up, let's go."

Maybe Stoutland saw something he liked when it comes to Mailata's technique. If not, time is running out with alternatives on hand.

HIGHTOWER'S HIGH NOTE: Doug Pederson likes to end his practices on a high note and it came today when Carson Wentz found the speedy Hightower down the ride sideline for a big-gainer. It was the second straight day that the fifth-round pick out of Boise State opened some eyes with his big-play ability down the field. During the less-competitive 10/10/10 Monday practice, Hightower snared a bomb from fellow rookie Jalen Hurts.

DEFENSE WINS THE DAY: While the offense was the talk of Day 1's 10/10/10 practice, which is not designed to be a competitive environment, the defense struck back on Tuesday with a three-interception day and could have added even more.

Jim Schwartz seemed to get aggressive, allowing his linebackers to attack and the result was some shaky mistakes by the offense.

Jalen Hurts had the first miscue in team drills with an overthrow in the middle of the field and fellow rookie K'Von Wallace playing center field.

Wentz was also victimized twice, first on a throwback screen to Corey Clement, which the veteran running back couldn't corral and tipped in the air, allowing Nate Gerry to race over and make the pick. The second was simply a poor throw by Wentz in the middle of the field with newly-minted safety Jalen Mills doing the honors.

New slot cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman also dropped an easy INT from Wentz, who later showed his frustration in red-zone work, throwing his helmet to the ground when a play failed to develop and resulted in a throwaway.

BRADLEY BRINGS THE NOISE: For the second straight day rookie Temple linebacker Shaun Bradley laid the wood to an Eagles pass-catcher. First, it was tight end Dallas Goedert on Monday and that was followed by a big hit on receiver Deontay Burnett near the end of practice Tuesday. The defense was so hyped up after Bradley's hit Doug Pederson had to step in to calm things a bit.

HURTS PACKAGE: Jalen Hurts got work with the second-team in the red-zone package and the Eagles spent the time working on some designed runs which may be the first "Hurts Package" we see in the regular season. The results were good early as the Heisman Trophy runner-up scored three TDs on the ground and then connected with Josh Perkins on another as the defense was reeling from the dual-threat.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM’s Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes, and every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SBNation Radio. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow @kracze on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Schwartz Unfazed with Loss of Two Important DL Pieces

The Eagles defensive coordinator talked about having to do without Derek Barnett and Javon Hargrave for the foreseeable future

Ed Kracz

T.J. Edwards Stepping into Starting Role

The second-year UDFA linebacker talked about last year's limited experience, the position group considered a weak link, and whether a veteran LB would help

Ed Kracz

Miles Sanders may Modernize No. 26, but 3 Old-School Players Own it Now

LKito Shepperd is the top-ranked player in Eagles history to wear it followed by players who played in parts of the 1950, 60s, and 70s

Ed Kracz

Corey Clement Aiming to Recapture Rookie Mentality Again

The top in-house candidate for a meaningful role in the backfield after Miles Sanders and Boston Scott is Super Bowl LII hero Corey Clement

John McMullen

CAMP NOTEBOOK: An Early Injury Bombshell, Who Impressed, and More

Javon Hargrave, Derek Barnett, and Jason Peters sat out the first day with pads, but it's Hargrave whose injury appears to be the most serious

Ed Kracz

Training Camp Thoughts Day 1: 'Hurts So Good'

Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts was able to flash a bit while splitting reps with backup Nate Sudfeld.

John McMullen

On Dad Bods and New WRs, Carson Wentz Dons Pads in Year 5

All eyes were on Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz as he put on the pads on Monday for the first time since January's devastating loss to Seattle

John McMullen

One More Tip of the Cap for Malcolm Jenkins

Malcolm Jenkins stands alone as the best No. 27 in franchise history.

John McMullen

Will Parks, Flashing his Versatility, is 'Everywhere'

Forget easing in, the safety, signed during free agency in the offseason, has been thrown into the deep end by the Philadelphia coaching staff

John McMullen

Lane Johnson Talked About his Battle with COVID-19

The Eagles right tackle said he never had a fever but had chills and body aches, but he is active now and a two-week quarantine and ready to put the pads on in training camp

Ed Kracz