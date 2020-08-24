Training Camp Thoughts Day 7: Roster Hints?

PHILADELPHIA - We are into the dog days of Eagles training camp if you can have such a thing in such a truncated process.

On a steamy day in South Philadelphia, Doug Pederson's team went through a two-hour session, amping up the situational work that the head coach always stresses with an emphasis on four-minute offense and red-zone work.

The mechanics of the session revealed some interesting dynamics when it came to the back-end of the roster.

With starting offensive tackles Lane Johnson (lower body) and Andre Dillard (upper body) listed as day-to-day and out of practice Matt Pryor and Jordan Mailata were the starting OTs with the first-team and when Philadelphia went jumbo with its "13 big alignment," second-year interior player Nate Herbig was used as the extra tight end. Presumably, if everyone was healthy that would be Pryor's role but the extra tool in Herbig's box should be helpful in holding off the competition.

When Jim Schwartz sees that look, he tends to put an extra linebacker on the field and former CFL star Alex Singleton, a special-teams stalwart last season, is still running ahead of rookies Davion Taylor and Shaun Bradley when that defense is called.

Meanwhile, for the second straight practice, defensive end Joe Ostman, who is returning from a torn ACL, got reps inside. On Sunday, it was at the three-technique, and Monday, he was lined up as a standup rusher (a joker) in a five-man front, although All-Pro center Jason Kelce stymied the rush.

Some of that tweak had to do with limited bodies because Anthony Rush has missed the past two practices with an illness. Hassan Ridgeway was ill Sunday and Javon Hargrave remains out with a strained pec. That said, Schwartz values versatility and this is a signal that the defensive coordinator believes Ostman is he one young edge rusher who has it.

"Throughout camp, we’ve had guys out of practice for different reasons, kind of just balancing the reps for guys," said Ostman after practice. "At the same time, I want to be able to rush from anywhere on the D-line, so those reps are valuable to me, too. Just getting some experience at 3-tech and learning to rush in there."

GOEDERT ADDRESSES BAR FIGHT: Dallas Goedert met with the media for the first time since he was sucker-punched during an ugly incident at a South Dakota bar back in June.

The talented third-year tight end said he felt "perfectly fine" after the incident despite being knocked out. He did go through concussion protocol, however.

“The next day I was perfectly fine," he said. "They put me through concussion protocol just to be safe, but I feel great.”

Kyle Hadala, a 30-year-old Florida man, was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors in the case. He has since pled not guilty to both charges and requested a trial with his next court date set for Sept. 30.

POSITIVE FOR PETERS: It's not often you see Fletcher Cox get dominated during a practice rep but it happened on Monday when the powerful Jason Peters locked on and drove the Pro Bowl defensive tackle back.

Peters is making the tough transition from left tackle to right guard and those thinking that the Eagles would move the 38-year-old veteran back to LT the minute Dillard had to leave practice on Sunday don't understand what's going on here.

Only a major injury for Dillard would kickstart that move. Otherwise, the plan is to get Peters up to speed for his new position and that means staying there day in and day out. Overpowering Cox is a positive sign that Peters is getting more used to the intricacies on the interior.

LAST STAND FOR MAILATA?: Mailata is likely on the bubble after a tough first week on practice.

Ostman has done his usual number on the Australian giant in one-on-ones during camp and sixth-round pick Prince Tega Wanogho is a legitimate swing tackle prospect.

Mailata, however, is being given every opportunity and is taking the first-team reps with Dillard out. Monday was hardly great but it was probably Mailata's best practice this summer although a false start late in the practice is surely not going to help because Pederson stressed on Sunday that kind of stuff had to stop.

"Jordan’s a great guy," said Ostman. " think he’s improved a lot. I think we’ve improved together. I have had a lot of reps against him, as you said. I think we help each other to get better each day.

"And Jordan’s a guy who comes out there and works hard. He’s always worked hard. I have a lot of respect for that. Like I said, I think we just continue to work with each other and help each other improve in the right direction."

ADD AVERY TO INJURY LIST: Three players who missed Sunday's practice with illness -- running back Corey Clement, defensive end Vinny Curry and Ridgeway - were all back in the mix Monday, but receiver John Hightower and Rush missed a second consecutive day.

Also sidelined Monday were running back Miles Sanders (lower body), receiver Rob Davis (lower body), tight end Josh Perkins (upper body), defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle), Hargrave (pec), cornerback Sidney Jones (lower body), and safety Marcus Epps (lower body).

That list grew when edge rusher Genard Avery left practice during a red-zone session, first to the medical tent before heading inside the facility.

OF ON-FIELD INTEREST: Linebackers T.J. Edwards and Duke Riley both showed their hops with leaping interceptions of Nate Sudfeld in team drills.

Riley's pick was the play of the day as Sudfeld tried a seam pass in the middle of the field but Riley rose up to snare the football out of the air before returning it to the end zone where fellow LSU product Jalen Mills offered up congratulations.

Jalen Reagor was all over today, getting the first-team reps at the X position ahead of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and also working as the first-team punt returner.

The rookie first-round pick is as explosive as advertised and looks to be on the trajectory of a Week 1 starter. Reagor has a nice one-on-one rep getting past Darius Slay, who was expecting a back-shoulder fade.

"I heard someone on the sideline say 'Back shoulder,' so I looked for the back shoulder," said Slay after practice. "But I guess somebody kind of tricked me or something, and (Reagor) kept going. He made a good catch, man. That was a terrific catch, by the way. Caught it with his fingertips. ... I told him that was a good route, I told him he got some wheels. He’s pretty fast."

Carson Wentz had an uneven day throwing the football and was inaccurate at times as the pass rush often got home, a trend during practice so far.

The biggest miscue was an INT to safety Mills on 7-on-7 work. Among the "sacks" today were Josh Sweat getting home on Mailata and a Riley blitz.

The Eagles were working on downing punts inside the 10 today and the main punt gunners were Avonte Maddox, Craig James, and Rudy Ford.

WELCOME BACK: The Eagles are bringing back cornerback Trevor Williams, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Eagles released Williams, who was signed to a futures deal early in the offseason, last month.

Jones' inability to stay on the field likely contributed to the Eagles signing Williams, who has some starting experience when he was with the Los Angeles Chargers.

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM’s Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes, and every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SportsMap Radio. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

