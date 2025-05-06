Two-Time Pro Bowler 'Wants To' Join Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles used one of their top 2025 National Football League Draft picks on the safety position, but could they make another addition?
This a topic that has been discussed at length because two-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro Justin Simmons made it exceptionally clear that he is open to joining the Eagles in free agency a few weeks before the 2025 National Football League Draft.
Simmons arguably is the top top available safety and he's still available in free agency after spending the 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons. He had a solid year and finished the 2024 season with two interceptions, seven passes defended, 62 total tackles, and two tackles for loss.
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger talked about Simmons on Monday and claimed that Simmons "wants to come to Philadelphia."
"He wants to come to Philadelphia," Baldinger said. "He wants to be there. They drafted Andrew Mukuba out of Texas, which is good. They've drafted Sydney Brown to go along with Reed Blankenship. There's players there, but no one with the numbers, the interceptions, and really the leadership that he can provide. They lost Darius Slay. They lost some leaders in that secondary. He provides that...Just find him a house in South Jersey. He's gonna be here."
A move makes almost too much sense right now. He's out there in free agency still and won't impact the team's NFL Draft comp pick formula with the draft behind us now. Why not give him a shot?
