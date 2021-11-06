Tyree Jackson Added to Roster, John Hightower, Jordan Howard Elevated

The developmental tight end had a strong training camp before a back injury sidelined him, but with Zach Ertz gone, he should have a role behind Dallas Goedert

It’s time to start learning about Tyree Jackson.

The Eagles added the developmental tight end to their roster on Saturday, the day before they host the Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m./CBS).

The team also elevated running back Jordan Howard and receiver John Hightower from the practice squad.

Jackson, who is 6-7, 285, had a strong training camp but fractured a bone in his back while making a difficult catch in the back of the end zone. The injury did not require surgery, but he spent the last couple of months rehabbing it.

After the Eagles traded tight end Zach Ertz on Oct. 15, GM Howie Roseman said they were excited to see if Jackson can take the next step and translate his training camp skills into real games.

Jackson was a quarterback at the University of Buffalo. The Buffalo Bills signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He only recently decided to give tight end a try, and his progress impressed the Eagles.

Tyree Jackson Ed Kracz/SI.com Eagle Maven

Dallas Goedert, of course, is the starter, and his role has grown since the trade of Ertz, so it will be interesting to see how much of a role Jackson has, at least initially.

Howard made his season debut in the 44-6 win over the Lions last week, rushing for 57 yards on 12 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Teams are only permitted to elevate the same practice squad player twice during the course of the season. This is Howard’s second and final elevation.

With Miles Sanders not scheduled to come off Injured Reserve with an ankle issue until after the Eagles host the Saints on Nov. 21, Howard will need to be added to the roster if the Eagles want to continue to use him after Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

MORE: Eagles Will, and Should, say No Thank You to Odell Beckham, Jr.

As for Hightower, this will be his season debut.

He played in 13 games as a rookie a season ago collecting 10 catches on 29 targets for 167 yards.

“He just got really good skill, he’s got great speed, he’s got good ability off the line of scrimmage,” said head coach Nick Sirianni on Friday when asked by SI.com Eagle Maven about Hightower.

“Again, he's fast. I think there's a movie out there – I think it's Friday Night Lights where they're asking the guy from Odessa, Texas, about who are they playing, Dallas Carter, and he says like three things, but he starts, ‘They're fast,’ – he says three other things. And he says they're fast again.

“That's my analogy. John's fast. That's why I kind of said it like that. But he's got some unique talents and we're sure glad we have him.”

The Eagles needed Hightower with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle) ruled out.

Jalen Reagor also has an ankle issue but the second-year pass-catcher is expected to play.

MORE: Eagles Preview: Five on the Chargers - Sports Illustrated

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.