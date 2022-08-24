Ugo Amadi Traded, but What About Jalen Reagor and the Running Back Position?

MIAMI GARDENS – Howie Roseman made another August trade Monday afternoon.

This one was a bit different than the previous nine he has made in this month since 2016 in that he traded DB Ugo Amadi, who was the same player he just acquired last week in a deal with Seattle for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

Amadi is going to the Tennessee Titans along with a seventh-round pick in 2024. The Eagles will receive the Titans’ sixth-round selection in the same draft.

So, the bottom line is the Eagles traded a second-round pick in JJAW along with a future seventh-rounder and got a sixth-round pick in return.

Meanwhile, Jalen Reagor continues to languish in hopes for a change of scenery, for a better opportunity that he has now as the team’s fifth receiver.

Meanwhile, the running back situation is concerning.

Jalen Hurts can’t be the team’s best runner can he, not with the increased threat of injury waiting anytime the quarterback sets sail on a scramble or RPO?

It doesn’t appear as if the Browns’ Kareem Hunt will be walking through the door anytime soon, but what about Kenyan Drake?

Where’s the harm in bringing him in for a look-see?

He passed through waivers unclaimed by anyone at 4 p.m. on Tuesday and is a free agent.

Drake has had back-to-back 50-catch seasons during his career and just two years ago he ran for 955 yards. Now 28, he had 30 catches last season in 12 games with the Raiders.

Kenyan Drake USA Today

The Eagles appear content with the three they have, though we haven’t seen Miles Sanders in a couple of weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Ironic that Sanders made much about an offseason in which he worked harder than ever in anticipation to show out in what is a contract season for him, then he goes down yet again with a soft tissue injury.

It was nice to see Boston Scott and Kenny Gainwell shine against the Browns on Sunday, though Gainwell continues to be inconsistent catching the ball. He had no targets against the Browns and he bobbled a pass on Wednesday in the first of two joint practices against the Dolphins.

Gainwell eventually secured the ball, but that extra fraction of a second probably cost him more than the handful of yards he was able to gain. He did have a clean reception on the next snap.

As for Sanders, it would be nice to see him get some work in these joint practices.

He sat out last week’s work against the Browns and he missed Wednesday’s session with the Dolphins with the expectation being he won’t practice on Thursday, either.

He’ll probably return to the practice field at some point once the Eagles return from South Florida later this weekend and have two weeks to get ready for the Lions on Sept. 11, but some real work against some different schemes and different personnel certainly would have been to his and the team’s benefit.

Head coach Nick Sirianni’s approach – or maybe it’s Roseman’s - with many of the injured players seems to basically be, let’s not risk anything and wait until the season begins.

“I think obviously Miles is our guy but really excited about Boston and Kenny, what they bring to the table,” said offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. “And if those guys have to go in and play, I feel really good about our backs, I really do.

“All three of those guys bring something unique, they all do something really well. They see it well, they hit it well and they can catch the ball in the backfield. Feel really good about the group in general.”

Maybe it’s a group that will be good enough once the season begins.

It was a group, after all, with Jordan Howard mixed in, that led the NFL in rushing.

Much of the reason for that was Hurts, but it’s a risky proposition.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.