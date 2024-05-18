Veteran Eagles Pro Bowler Could Leave Philadelphia After 2024 Season
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a great offseason so far and seem to be nearly done adding to the roster.
Philadelphia has made it clear this offseason that it is loading up for a run at a Super Bowl in 2024, but there are sure to be some changes on the way. The Eagles made a handful of additions this offseason and seem to be in a much better spot.
The Eagles have made a handful of high-impact additions and also have retained some of their important pieces who could have ended up leaving. One player who is sticking around with the Eagles is defensive end Josh Sweat but he could end up leaving at the end of the season, according to MSN's Sayre Bedinger.
"The Philadelphia Eagles brought Josh Sweat back for one more ride in 2024, but this season could be the end of the line for him in Philadelphia," Bedinger said. "There were a variety of trade rumors centered around Sweat this offseason before he and the Eagles ultimately agreed upon a new one-year deal that will make him a free agent in the 2025 offseason.
"And that appears to be where these two sides will part ways. Sweat just turned 27 this offseason and when he hits free agency entering his age-28 season, he should be able to cash in, in a big way. He's averaged 19 QB hits and 8.0 sacks per 17 games played over the last four seasons and had a career-best 37 total pressures last season for the Eagles...Once he hits free agency in 2025, his time with the Eagles will officially be over."
Anything certainly could happen, but it sounds like Sweat could have one last run with Philadelphia.
