Vikings Surprisingly Called Top Landing Spot For Newly-Acquired Eagle
Could the Philadelphia Eagles ship one of their newly-acquired players out of town in the near future?
Things are heating up in Philadelphia with the 2024 National Football League season just a few weeks away at this point. The Eagles will have to make some tough decisions to trim down the roster in the near future and that could lead to some trades.
One player who surprisingly has been mentioned as a trade candidate is quarterback Kenny Pickett and one of the top options for him is the Minnesota Vikings, according to CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin.
"Even after a relatively underwhelming summer, the Philadelphia Eagles would surely prefer to keep Pickett's NFL experience onboard as insurance for Jalen Hurts," Benjamin said. "The ex-Pittsburgh Steelers starter has never enjoyed a better supporting cast.
"That said, the Eagles are always in the business of collecting/flipping quarterbacks, and third-stringer Tanner McKee has shown enough poise to warrant No. 2 consideration in back-to-back years. Pickett is local to the Philly area, but he'd almost certainly sign off on a chance to get right back into a starting gig, adding to the appeal of another move. Potential fits: (Los Angeles Chargers), (and) Vikings."
Pickett has seemed like the guaranteed No. 2 quarterback for the Eagles after being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers in March. While this is the case, some have speculated recently that McKee could move up the depth chart.
The Vikings recently lost quarterback J.J. McCarthy to an injury for the whole season. Would they actually consider a move for the former first-round draft pick?
