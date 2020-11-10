SI.com
EagleMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayEagles Extra+News
Search

Virus Hits Eagles Again; NFL Plans on Possibly Extending Season to 18 Weeks

Ed Kracz

An unidentified Eagles coach has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the same day that NFL owners met to determine a plan of action as the virus continues to infect more and more Americans as autumn deepens.

Cases of the virus on the rise and the outbreak, which has now infected more than 10 million Americans, is not sparing the NFL.

Last week, Eagles safety Marcus Epps was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive. Now, as the Eagles prepare to visit North Jersey to play the Giants on Sunday, they could be short at least one coach if not more, and players, too.

Earlier in the day, the NFL and NFL Players Association reported 15 new positive COVID-19 tests among players and 41 new positives among other personnel from Nov. 1-7.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tested positive in the summer but returned to work after following the proper quarantine protocols.

Lane Johnson and Nate Gerry also tested positive earlier in the season and both have since returned, though Gerry is now on IR with an ankle injury.

The staff member has been placed in quarantine and also anyone who was in close contact was placed in quarantine also via contact tracing. It is unknown if any new players tested positive or who exactly tested positive.

Four assistant coaches held videoconference calls with Eagles media on Tuesday – Press Taylor, Ken Flajole, who wore a mask before asking if it was OK to take it off prior to the start of the call, Tim Hauck, and Justin Peelle.

Pederson is scheduled to talk with reporters Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the NFL owners voted to permit a Week 18 if the league cannot safely complete its season in the usual 17-week timeframe, which encompasses the playing of all 256 games.

If the event more time is needed to end the season, there will be eight teams from each conference – 16 total - that would qualify for the postseason. There had been some consideration given to reseeding the eight teams, which would have impacted the winner of the NFC East since the leader of that division is the Eagles with a 3-4-1 record.

The reseeding motion was shelved, however, so the Eagles, should they win the division, would still be allowed a home game as the probable fourth seed and champions of the NFC East.

Had the motion to reseed been approved, the Eagles would have likely been the eighth-seed even had they won the division.

The NFL would like to have its season completed on time, Jan. 3, in which case seven teams per conference – 14 total – would make the playoffs, but the virus may have other ideas.

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.

THANKS FOR READING EAGLE MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ken Flajole Cites 'Unnoticed Production' from Embattled Nate Gerry

Eagles LB coach defended, once again, the play of his seemingly struggling three-down linebacker

John McMullen

Press Taylor: Eagles will not Rein in Carson Wentz's Aggressiveness

The Eagles' passing game coordinator/QB coach didn't shed much light on reasons for the quarterback's turnovers or inaccuracy, but is confident they will be fixed in second half

Ed Kracz

Boston the Backup Needs to Find Success with Fewer Touches

The Eagles have won two in a row with Miles Sanders out and Boston Scott producing, but it will be back to a backup role for Scott with Sanders expected to return vs. the Giants

John McMullen

Jordan Mailata Taking Light-Hearted Approach on Returning to Reserve Role

The Eagles OT has started for more than a month with injuries at both tackle spots, but the return of Jason Peters and Lane Johnson means he will be back on the bench

Ed Kracz

T.J. Edwards Continues to Carry Chip on Shoulder

The linebacker went undrafted last year and is trying to prove he can be a three-down player for DC Jim Schwartz and the Eagles

Ed Kracz

An Unlikely Mentor for Jim Schwartz

Legendary game-show host Alex Trebek had quite the influence on the Eagles DC

John McMullen

Isaac Seumalo Inches Closer to Return, Fortifying OL

The Eagles' offensive line has been a constant work in progress due to injury, but when the RG is ready to return it should become more of a strength in the second half of season

John McMullen

Eagles Expect to have Miles Sanders Back in Time to Play Giants

Alshon Jeffery could also return, but there are some factors Philly will need to overcome to win a second straight NFC East title

Ed Kracz

Best Wins in Philadelphia Eagles History

This article covers the top 10 greatest victories in Eagles' history! These wins will have you chanting E-A-G-L-E-S EAGLES!

Jesse Unk

Donovan McNabb Sees Carson Wentz Pressing

Eagles franchise legend Donovan McNabb sounding the alarm bells over the team's current quarterback Carson Wentz

John McMullen