Virus Hits Eagles Again; NFL Plans on Possibly Extending Season to 18 Weeks

An unidentified Eagles coach has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the same day that NFL owners met to determine a plan of action as the virus continues to infect more and more Americans as autumn deepens.

Cases of the virus on the rise and the outbreak, which has now infected more than 10 million Americans, is not sparing the NFL.

Last week, Eagles safety Marcus Epps was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive. Now, as the Eagles prepare to visit North Jersey to play the Giants on Sunday, they could be short at least one coach if not more, and players, too.

Earlier in the day, the NFL and NFL Players Association reported 15 new positive COVID-19 tests among players and 41 new positives among other personnel from Nov. 1-7.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tested positive in the summer but returned to work after following the proper quarantine protocols.

Lane Johnson and Nate Gerry also tested positive earlier in the season and both have since returned, though Gerry is now on IR with an ankle injury.

The staff member has been placed in quarantine and also anyone who was in close contact was placed in quarantine also via contact tracing. It is unknown if any new players tested positive or who exactly tested positive.

Four assistant coaches held videoconference calls with Eagles media on Tuesday – Press Taylor, Ken Flajole, who wore a mask before asking if it was OK to take it off prior to the start of the call, Tim Hauck, and Justin Peelle.

Pederson is scheduled to talk with reporters Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the NFL owners voted to permit a Week 18 if the league cannot safely complete its season in the usual 17-week timeframe, which encompasses the playing of all 256 games.

If the event more time is needed to end the season, there will be eight teams from each conference – 16 total - that would qualify for the postseason. There had been some consideration given to reseeding the eight teams, which would have impacted the winner of the NFC East since the leader of that division is the Eagles with a 3-4-1 record.

The reseeding motion was shelved, however, so the Eagles, should they win the division, would still be allowed a home game as the probable fourth seed and champions of the NFC East.

Had the motion to reseed been approved, the Eagles would have likely been the eighth-seed even had they won the division.

The NFL would like to have its season completed on time, Jan. 3, in which case seven teams per conference – 14 total – would make the playoffs, but the virus may have other ideas.

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.