Watch Eagles' Jalen Hurts-AJ Brown Connect On TD After Dramatic Week
The Philadelphia Eagles had a weird week heading into their Week 15 clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Despite winning their ninth game in a row last weekend, Philadelphia's week was full of drama. AJ Brown made a comment about the passing offense that got blown out of proportion with plenty of people weighing in to give their opinions on the topic.
It wasn't the best week, but Philadelphia responded to the adversity -- at least early on -- on Sunday against the Steelers.
Philadelphia got a field goal early on in Sunday's contest and then the Eagles eventually followed it up with Jalen Hurts throwing a nice touchdown pass to Brown. You can check out a video of the touchdown below shared on social media by the NFL.
As of writing, there still is a lot of time left in the Eagles' Week 15 clash against the Steelers, but it is nice to see that Hurts and Brown immediately were able to get on the same page. If the Eagles want to find success this season and do something special, they are going to need both Hurts and Brown firing on all cylinders.
The Eagles are among the best teams in football and in-fighting isn't necessary at this point in the season. Some teams would probably break with the amount of drama the Eagles had ahead of their Week 15 contest, but it doesn't seem like the Eagles are like that.
