Watch Eagles Rookie Cooper DeJean Nab 1st Interception In Super Bowl LIX
The Philadelphia Eagles really couldn't have asked for a better start to the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Philadelphia scored the first touchdown of the night with Jalen Hurts rushing it in on the "Brotherly Shove." Eagles kicker Jake Elliott nailed a field goal to extend the lead to 10-0. The Kansas City Chiefs got the ball back but weren't able to keep it for long.
Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes threw an interception to Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean. It was DeJean's first interception of his National Football League career and he took it all the way to the house for a pick-six. The Eagles extended their lead with the extra-point to 17-0.
You can check out the play right here or below.
DeJean didn't log an interception throughout the regular season or the postseason to this point. He clearly saved it for the right time and nabbed his first interception of his NFL career.
The Eagles and Chiefs certainly are familiar with one another after facing off in the Super Bowl two years again. The Eagles losing to the Chiefs two years ago is what set off their trajectory to this point now. Kansas City is one win away from NFL history and its third straight Super Bowl win. The Eagles couldn't have asked for a better start, but there's a lot of game left.
Philadelphia's defense clearly came to play and the 22-year-old could've have asked for a better start to the day. Sunday is his 22nd birthday and now he has a Super Bowl touchdown under his belt.
