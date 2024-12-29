Watch Eagles' Saquon Barkley Make History Vs. Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles made one of the best moves in recent memory this past offseason.
Philadelphia needed to reload after a tough end to the 2023 season. The Eagles had a disastrous end to the campaign and responded with a shocking move. The Eagles went out and signed former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and he has been a revelation.
Barkley already was considered to be one of the best running backs in football but he has taken a massive step forward. He has had a generational season and it led to some history on Sunday. Barkley entered the Week 17 contest against the Dallas Cowboys with 1,838 rushing yards. He entered the game just 162 yards away from becoming the ninth running back in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards or more. He also was 267 rushing yards away from the single-season rushing record.
With just under 10 minutes remaining in Sunday's contest, Barkley made history and eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark. You can check on the play below:
The Eagles certainly made the right move bringing him to town and now he has a chance at the all-time record. With a win on Sunday, the Eagles will win the division and very likely will be the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. It's unclear if he will play next week against the New York Giants, but it would be poetic to see him break the all-time record against his former team.
More NFL: Eagles Fan Hilariously Roasts Cowboys' Jerry Jones