'We're Coming': Micah Parsons Gives Bold Prediction For Eagles-Cowboys Opener
Micah Parsons is adding more fuel to the already-scorching Eagles-Cowboys fire.
Earlier this week, Parsons and CeeDee Lamb made waves when they mocked the "Quinyanimo Bay" nickname given to Philadelphia cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. During the same team-produced stream, Parsons predicted Dallas would earn a 24-21 victory when it visits the Eagles for the 2025 NFL season opener.
“They are talented as hell,” Parsons said. “They’re going to get theirs. I’m not saying that we are going to shut them out. They’re going to get theirs, but are we going to limit that (expletive), though. We’re coming.”
The good news for the Cowboys is that bulletin-board material written in the spring tends to fade before the season arrives. The bad news is they've given extra motivation to a defending Super Bowl champion that remains arguably the most talented team in the NFL.
Plus, it's not as if the Cowboys were competitive when facing the Eagles last season. Philadelphia earned a 34-6 win in the first matchup and a 41-7 victory in the second. So, Parsons doesn't have much to back up his trash talk.
Nevertheless, the Cowboys improved their roster this offseason, and the Eagles regressed on defense, at least on paper. Week 1 can't come fast enough.
