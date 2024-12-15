What Eagles' Saquon Barkley Needs Vs. Steelers To Keep NFL Record Chase Alive
The Philadelphia Eagles have a tough matchup ahead of the them on Sunday afternoon.
Philadelphia will welcome its in-state rival Pittsburgh Steelers to town with kick-off scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. This will be a big matchup between two Super Bowl hopefuls. But, there will be more to watch in the game than just that.
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is on a historic pace but has a tough matchup ahead of him against a solid Steelers defense.
Entering the showdown, Barkley has racked up 1,623 rushing yards and 1,890 yards from scrimmage. With four games remaining, Barkley is 377 rushing yards from 2,000 and 483 rushing yards from passing Eric Dickerson for the all-time single-season rushing record of 2,105.
Barkley also is 619 scrimmage yards behind Chris Johnson for the NFL single-season scrimmage yards record of 2,509.
Barkley currently is averaging 124.8 rushing yards per game and 145.3 yards from scrimmage per game. That would put his current pace at 2121.6 rushing yards and 2470.1 scrimmage yards.
If Barkley can rack up around 111 or more rushing yards on Sunday against Pittsburgh, then he will still be on pace, although the more yards he gets now, the easier it will be. If he were to get 110 rushing yards, it would bring his total to 1,734, or 123.8 per game. This would be right on pace for 2,105.5 yards.
Keep an eye on Barkley on Sunday as he looks to continue his historic chase.
