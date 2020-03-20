In a bit of a sea change for the Carson Wentz era in Philadelphia, the Eagles' splashy moves in talent-acquisition season have been on the defensive side of the ball, first reuniting Jim Schwartz with cornerback Darius Slay and also bringing in explosive defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to take some of the heavy lifting off Fletcher Cox's plate in the interior.

There have been other changes on that side of the football as well with Howie Roseman making the difficult decision to move on from Malcolm Jenkins, deciding instead to bring back Rodney McLeod on a team-friendly deal and move Jalen Mills back to safety on an even team-friendlier one.

The losses in free agency thus far have been expected with swing tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai cashing in with the Lions, running back Jordan Howard getting more than Philadelphia was willing to offer in Miami, and Kamu Grugier-Hill relocating to the Dolphins as well after the Eagles were uninterested in bringing him back at linebacker.

There are still plenty of holes on both sides of the ball.

An edge rusher would be nice and Yannick Ngakoue has been making noise on social media to try to speed up his exit out of Jacksonville put the projected price for a 24-year-old on a franchise tag - likely a premium draft pick and top-of-the market money at a high-value position - is prohibitive at this stage for Philadelphia.

Remember also that Roseman has stressed the need to add bodies in the draft after two consecutive years of just five picks and the Slay trade has already taken the Eagles down from 10 picks in April to eight.

Another corner to push the disappointing duo of Rasul Douglas and Jalen Mills opposite Slay is needed at corner, and Mills is hardly a given as the replacement for Jenkins as evidenced by his one-year prove-it deal.

The Eagles also need multiple bodies at linebacker even with the knowledge that only two get major repetitions in the modern era.

On offense, the Eagles need an entire rebuild at receiver, a RB to take Howard's place in the committee approach and a new swing tackle, as well as an interior backup on the offensive line.

Even a veteran backup quarterback is in play after re-signing Nate Sudfeld to a one-year deal because Doug Pederson has been consistent in wanting an option with significant playing experience behind Wentz.

The second wave of free agency has started, however, so now it's about value.

For instance, the Eagles interest in speed receiver Robby Anderson over the last two trade deadlines has been well-documented but the former Temple star had visions of $12 million a season dancing in his eyes as perhaps the second most valued receiver available after Amari Cooper. The problem there is Anderson isn't close to Cooper from a production standpoint and the market has not been there for him.

The more it sinks, the more likely the Eagles will step in at some point, though it seems the real difference-maker will look to be acquired in April's draft.

Breshad Perriman, a former first-round pick who flamed out in Baltimore but had a bit of a resurgence in Tampa Bay late last season, could also be in play if the numbers are right.

At cornerback Logan Ryan is still too expensive, willing to take a one-year deal but wanting eight figures so perhaps Prince Amukamara is the answer.

Philadelphia native Will Parks could be a security blanket for the Mills experiment at safety if the price becomes right and Rashod Hill is a player who has had extensive experience as a swing tackle with Minnesota over the past two seasons and held up particularly well as a pass blocker.

The LB pickings seem slim so the draft is probably going to be the answer there along with Philadelphia fans needing to start accepting the reality that Schwartz and Ken Flajole really do like Nate Gerry. The organization also believes there is some upside to Duke Riley.

You might find the next RB to supplement Miles Sanders in the trash you bring to the curb during your COVID-19 self-quarantine with the value the NFL places on the position these days.

As for Wentz's caddie, maybe the Eagles will wait for Josh McCown to get healthy from the torn hamstring suffered in January's playoff loss to Seattle or bring South Jersey's Joe Flacco home, the type of tall, big-armed QB Pederson likes.

