When Is Eagles Super Bowl Parade? Date, Time, Location, Route For Celebration
The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl LIX champions and it's going to be a wild week in Philadelphia.
The Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in New Orleans to capture the team's second Super Bowl title. Philadelphia came out on top 40-22 in the contest as it got revenge for the team's 2023 Super Bowl loss against Kansas City.
Now, the Eagles are preparing to celebrate in the city of Philadelphia with a championship parade on Friday, Feb. 14.
The city and the team announced that the parade with kick off on Friday afternoon similar to the 2018 championship parade at 11 a.m. ET at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue. From there, the parade will work its way north through the city before wrapping up at Art Museum where a ceremony will be held. The ceremony is estimated to kick off around 2 p.m. ET.
You can find a complete map of the parade route right here courtesy of FOX29 anchor Jason Martinez or below.
It's expected to be a massive event with over one million people estimated to arrive in Philadelphia for the parade so you're going to want to get there early.
The parade will follow the same path as in 2018 and should be a lot of fun. Get there early, avoid driving if possible, and celebrate the new champions. It should be a great day and it already was announced that Philadelphia public schools will be closed for the day as well. It's going to be a fun day.
