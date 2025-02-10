When Is Eagles Super Bowl Parade? Team Drops Late-Night Hint
The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl LIX champions.
It was a long road to get to the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Philadelphia almost got over the hump two years ago against the Chiefs but fell in the Super Bowl. Now, two years later things changed. The Eagles came out on top on Sunday in dominant fashion over Kansas City, 40-22.
Now, the biggest question remaining is when is the parade?
As of this moment, the Eagles haven't officially announced the date and time for the parade yet. While this is the case, the team did release a video on social media of the streets of Philadelphia with the caption: "Thought it was time to bring this one out again. See ya Friday," with a winking emoji.
This seems like a pretty good sign that the parade will take place on Friday. Once more information is released, we will share all of the details here. In 2018, the Super Bowl championship parade kicked off from Broad Steet and Pattison Avenue outside of Lincoln Financial Field and made it all the way to City Hall and to the Philadelphia Art Museum before wrapping up with a ceremony.
The details for the upcoming parade haven't been announced yet but that at least is how the last one went down. It certainly is going to be an exciting week in Philadelphia. Whenever the parade does kick off -- looking like Friday -- certainly will be a wild day.
More NFL: Eagles Star Saquon Barkley Makes History In Super Bowl LIX Win