Where Eagles Stars Rank Among NFL Players 25 And Younger
The Philadelphia Eagles have some exciting and young talent at their disposal.
Philadelphia specifically had a fantastic 2024 draft. The Eagles targeted the secondary and Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Both showed superstar flashes in 2024. They aren't the only young guys thriving in Philadelphia. The Eagles have one of the most explosive defensive tackles in football as well in Jalen Carter.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin made a list of the top 25 players under 25 years old and the Eagles were well-represented with Mitchell at No. 23 and Carter at No. 12.
"No. 23. Quinyon Mitchell," Benjamin said. "Age: 24 | Last year's ranking: Unranked
It's notoriously difficult for cornerbacks to become Day 1 stars in the NFL, but Mitchell never batted an eye as a perimeter starter for the Eagles. He didn't light up the turnover sheet, but he saved his best work for the brightest lights, logging two picks and four pass breakups during a playoff run all the way to Super Bowl glory...
"No. 12. Jalen Carter. Age: 24 | Last year's ranking: Unranked
He's coming off just his first year as a full-timer, but there might not be a more tenacious interior force this side of Aaron Donald's retirement. Carter's pocket-breaking violence was huge for the Eagles' title run; he totaled 23 quarterback hits in 2024, including playoffs. And most would agree he's not even close to hitting his prime."
DeJean was in the "also considered" category but it wouldn't be a shock to see him on the list next year.
