Which Eagles will Land on Pro Bowl Team?

The team will be announced on Monday evening, and there is a small number of players from Philly with a chance to earn a berth

The Eagles usually are well represented on the NFC’s Pro Bowl team.

This year, though, it could be slim pickings for a team with a 4-9-1 record and has two former Pro Bowlers on Injured Reserve, right tackle Lane Johnson and right guard Brandon Brooks.

And just imagine how different this Eagles team would look had those two been healthy this season. They could have a few more wins and Carson Wentz still may be the starting quarterback had Johnson and Brooks been available.

Johnson played seven games this season, but he wasn't 100 percent for any of them and had trouble finishing many of those appearances.

Johnson and Brooks made the last three Pro Bowl teams, a run that will end this year.

Even though there won’t be a Pro Bowl game this year, teams will selected, anyway.

Safety Rodney McLeod may have had an outside shot at the team, but a torn ACL last week could doom that possibility. McLeod was bidding for his fourth 100-plus tackle season. He finished with 94 this year.

Then there’s long snapper Rick Lovato. He made the Pro Bowl team last year, but if anyone was watching Sunday’s game against the Cardinals and saw that worm-burner he launched back to emergency holder Zach Ertz on a PAT that would have given the slow-starting Eagles their first lead of the game at 27-26 lead, well, that could be the end of making it two straight.

Here are the Eagles with a chance to make it when the teams get announced Monday at 7 p.m.

Jason Kelce: The center has been the only one on the offensive line to stay healthy this year among the starters. The line hasn’t held up particularly well, allowing 59 sacks this year between Wentz and Jalen Hurts, and that may hurt Kelce.

His reputation, however, may be enough to garner him a fourth Pro Bowl nod in his career.

Brandon Graham: The defensive end has never made the Pro Bowl, though he was a first alternate in 2016. He looked like a lock heading into November, when he was in the top five in sacks with seven. He hasn’t had one since Nov. 1, however, and that may jeopardize his candidacy.

Still, Graham has 24 QB hits, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Fletcher Cox. The defensive tackle was named to the NFL’s 2010’s all-decade, so his reputation is solid. His numbers are, too, with 6.5 sacks and 20 QB hits. His five Pro Bowl berths are already the most from an interior lineman in Eagles history.

Cox is also the only player drafted by GM Howie Roseman to earn a Pro Bowl bid.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led all vote-getters in the fan voting, which ended Dec. 17. Mahomes received 342,353 total fan votes.

Rounding out the top five were Seattle QB Russell Wilson (335,156), Tennessee running back Derrick Henry (315,359), Kansas City tight end Travs Kelce (309,710), and Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers (309,131).

