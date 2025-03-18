Who Is Next Brandon Graham? 1 Eagles Star Is Obvious Choice
The Philadelphia Eagles have been fortunate to have Brandon Graham with the organization over the last 15 years.
Graham is a team legend and was a key piece in the team's two Super Bowl wins. Graham was selected in the first round of the 2010 National Football League Draft and spent his entire career with the Eagles. He officially announced his retirement on Tuesday and is going out on top.
He unfortunately was only able to appear in 11 games in the regular season, but he made a Herculean effort to make his way back from a serious triceps injury and returned for the Super Bowl. He was solid on the field but what he did off of it was even more important. Graham was an important voice in the locker room and he will be missed.
The Eagles are losing a huge leader for the team. Who could fill in for him in 2025? The Eagles have lost pillars of the organization in each of the last two years. Jason Kelce retired last year and now Graham is hanging his cleats up.
It's pretty obvious on the outside looking in who the next person who could be at Graham's level will be. Lane Johnson was selected in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft and has spent his entire 12-year NFL career in Philadelphia. He also just re-uped with the Eagles and will be with the team until at least 2027.
Johnson is 34 years old and could follow in the footsteps of both Kelce and Graham and spend his entire career in Philadelphia. Johnson and Graham are two guys who were part of both of the team's Super Bowl wins. With Graham now hanging up his cleats, it seems like Johnson would be the perfect person to fill his void.
More NFL: Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler Projected To Land $1.9 Million Deal