Why did Howie Roseman Stand Pat at Trade Deadline?

The sound of silence echoed through the Eagles’ training facility in South Philly, with players given the day off for the national election and coaches working at home.

General manager Howie Roseman was quiet, too, as was most of the NFL with the trade deadline passing on Tuesday afternoon.

Roseman wasn’t a buyer or a seller. He stood pat, which is so very unlike him.

Last year, he traded for Cleveland Browns pass rusher Genard Avery on the day before the deadline. Avery is on Injured Reserve at the moment but had a signature game against the 49ers in just 16 snaps.

Two years ago, Roseman brought in receiver Golden Tate, then let him walk in free agency months later.

And in 2017, Roseman acquired running back Jay Ajayi, who became part of a potent three-headed backfield that won a Super Bowl, featured him, LeGarrette Blount, and Corey Clement.

There is no such monster in town this year, and if there was a need greater than any other it was running back. None are coming, though.

What does it mean, Roseman, sitting on his hands like this?

Here is some speculation:

FLAWED ROSTER

The GM may realize his team isn’t Super Bowl worthy, though that would seem to be surprising. Roseman is always all-in, especially with a team that looks like it will win its second straight NFC East title then have a chance to write their own narrative once in the playoffs.

Seattle looks like the only world-beater in the NFC, though the Saints, Buccaneers, and Packers would be tough outs in the tournament as well.

Also, the Eagles played two top AFC teams tough - the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

Against the Steelers, they had a chance to even take a lead with just over three minutes but Jake Elliott’s 57-yard field goal try was wide right.

Against the Ravens, they were a failed two-point conversion short of tying the score in the final two minutes.

And they beat San Francisco.

This doesn't feel like a reason Roseman didn't do anything.

GOOD HEALTH

Roseman could view the return of some injured players as his “moves.”

Jalen Reagor and Dallas Goedert played for the first time in a month against the Cowboys on Sunday and will only get healthier until the Eagles play again on Nov. 15 against the Giants.

The team should get running back Miles Sanders (knee) and Lane Johnson (ankle/knee) back. Tight end Zach Ertz (ankle) will likely return from IR against the Browns on Nov. 22.

Those are the big pieces, but the Eagles could also see the return of receiver Alshon Jeffery, after attempts to deal him and his mammoth contract failed. Jeffery doesn’t have much of a role on the team anymore with the emergence of Travis Fulgham, but he can add depth.

Cornerbacks Cre’Von LeBlanc and Craig James both missed last Sunday’s game but should be OK to play the Giants.

This is my reason number one for Roseman not making a deal.

SALARY CAP

Not really buying this one, though it could have factored in. Roseman didn’t have to add a long-term piece but could have found help cheaply in terms of a late-round draft pick and had the player as only a rental.

Jordan Howard, Todd Gurley, or Brian Hill come to mind.

Of course, it takes two teams to make a trade happen and maybe there was some interest showed by the GM, but he could not come to an accord with another GM.

The Eagles were expected to be more than $50 million over the salary cap going into 2021 and that number will rise closer to $70-75M with COVID-19 impacting bottom lines across the league.

DRAFT COLLATERAL

This is my second reason for no deal.

Roseman simply doesn’t want to part with any of his picks. His roster needs to get younger, even still, after an offseason of trying to do that, and it needs to get cheaper.

You might say, well, Roseman can’t draft.

He’s had some misses, yes, but look at the contributions this most recent class has made. It looks solid.

Look at the 2018 class, with Dallas Goedert, Avonte Maddox, Josh Sweat, Matt Pryor, and Jordan Mailata. Not bad at all.

The 2019 group may not be so hot, with Sanders the only real contributor at this point. Still, that class yielded T.J. Edwards as an undrafted free agent.

Everyone seems to want to focus on the J.J. Arcega-Whiteside’s of the world but forget about the successes in an imperfect process.

Clearly, to me, Roseman wanted to hang onto his picks.

COVID-19

Maybe this was a factor.

Head coach Doug Pederson alluded to it on Monday when he said, “with the way COVID is and getting that player in here, they are not going to be caught up to speed right away and it's going to be a week or so before you can really get them into the building. There are all kinds of things that we talk about.”

Except the team would have had close to two weeks to get the player through protocols and up to speed.

Still, it’s a reason, just not high on my list.

