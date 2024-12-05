Why Eagles Fans Should Watch Lions-Packers Showdown Closely
We are now at the point in the National Football League season when it is perfectly appropriate to discuss postseason seeding.
Week 14 of the National Football League calendar is somehow here. The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will kick off the action of the week on Thursday night at Ford Field and Philadelphia Eagles fans should be watching this game closely.
If the regular season were to end today, the Lions would hold the No. 1 seed in the conference while the Eagles would be at No. 2. Just one team per conference gets a bye to begin the playoffs, so every team should be doing everything possible to get the top spot.
Detroit currently is 11-1 and the Eagles are 10-2 on the season. Detroit has a difficult schedule the rest of the way beginning with its clash against the Packers on Thursday night. The Lions also will have matchups with the Buffalo Bills, and surprising Minnesota Vikings to name a few.
Green Bay is 9-3 on the season and has shown some serious firepower this season. Eagles fans should be completely rooming for the Packers on Thursday night because that would then make the patch to the top spot in the conference much easier for Philadelphia.
Even if the Lions win on Thursday, there's certainly a chance the Eagles could earn the No. 1 spot. But, it would be easier if the Lions lost this week and the Eagles won on Sunday to bring both records to 11-2 with four games to play.
