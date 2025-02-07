Why Eagles Fans Shouldn't Worry About 23-Year-Old Star In Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles are just a few days away from the Super Bowl but there has been some concern throughout the week about one of the team's top defensive players.
Jalen Carter has developed into one of the more dominant forces on defense this year to the point that Los Angeles Rams legend Aaron Donald even compared the Eagles star to himself. He earned a Pro Bowl nod this year, was named an All-Pro, and is consistently facing at least double-teams as teams try to figure out a way to stop him.
If the Eagles are going to win on Sunday, they certainly are going to need Carter to play well, But, there has been some concern this week as he has dealt with an illness. While this is the case, he was a full participant in Thursday's practice. He hasn't taken part in media availability due to the illness, but he seems to be alright and trending in the right direction.
The Eagles have arguably the best defense in football and there's an argument that Carter is the top overall player on the defense. Losing him would've been a huge for the Eagles, but fortunately that doesn't seem like it is going to be the case.
Carter is in just his second season and finished the year with 4.5 sacks, 42 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 16 quarterback hits. He has been a game-breaker for the Eagles and he is expected on the field on Sunday.
