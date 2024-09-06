Why Eagles' Jason Kelce Is Telling Family 'Cats Are Poisonous'
It's not hard to tell whether Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce is a dog or cat guy.
Kelce has been having a fantastic few months since deciding to hang up his cleats. The one-time Super Bowl champion has landed multiple roles in the media, signed a massive podcast deal, and still has been around the Eagles' organization on numerous occasions.
On a recent episode of "New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce" the Philadelphia star opened up about his disdain for cats and how he's handled breaking the news to his children.
"The latest plan to divert our family from getting a cat is I just keep telling our girls that cars are poisonous," Kelce said to his brother Travis. "So they don't want cats and I don't have to deal with having a cat and make them terrified of them. It's whatever, they'll find out. I think lying to your kids is important. I think it's genius. I think it's a genius ploy."
Kelce certainly seems to have a plan sorted out. His brother asked an important question, though. What happen if his children go to someone else's house with a cat and start screaming?
"That's fine," Kelce said. "That sounds like that person's house problem. I've got to get these kids on my side or I'll be on a sinking ship."
Travis' girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is a notable cat-lover. That could spell out some issues in upcoming holidays if the two sides decide to do them together.
