Will 25-Year-Old Eagles Star Return? Philly Insider Reveals Prediction
The Philadelphia Eagles have a lot of questions that will likely be answered over the next month or so.
The National Football League season ended just a few weeks ago with the Eagles taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. There won't be any game action until this upcoming summer in training camp but things still are interesting across the league right now.
Things are heating up already this offseason with the NFL Scouting Combine starting this week. Free agency will follow shortly after next month. The NFL Draft will be here in April. There is no shortage of action across the NFL even with games no longer being played.
Philadelphia is going to try to repeat as Super Bowl champions next year but will have to get through the offseason and free agency first. They struck gold with short-term deals with players who turned out to have huge seasons, like Mekhi Becton and Zack Baun. Both will be free agents this offseason.
Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal shared a list of predictions for each of the Eagles' top free agents and predicted that Becton will go elsewhere this offseason.
"Mekhi Becton, right guard," Frank said. "Like Baun, Becton signed a low-cost one-year contract as a backup tackle. Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland moved Becton to guard after Tyler Steen hurt his ankle in training camp. Becton won the job outright and played well. It's possible another team will pay Becton as a tackle, which would price him out of Philly. But the Eagles will likely move on anyway because Steen, their third-round pick in 2023, played well when he filled in for Becton and left guard Landon Dickerson. Verdict: Gone."
Becton was a key piece in arguably the best offensive line in football in 2024. The Eagles will still have a great offensive line if Bector were to leave, but they should do everything possible to keep him. Philadelphia showed what it can do with a strong offensive line and Saquon Barkley in 2024. Why not run it back?
