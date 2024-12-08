Will DeVonta Smith Play For Eagles In Week 14 Vs. Panthers? Latest Update On Star
The Philadelphia Eagles have been dealing with some tough injuries but they should be closer to full strength on Sunday as they take on the Carolina Panthers.
Philadelphia will welcome Carolina to town and it seems like it will have one of its best offensive players back on the field for the contest. The Eagles have been missing receiver DeVonta Smith as he has dealt with a hamstring injury but he was a full participant on Friday’s injury report and also told Sports Illustrated’s Ed Kracz to “count me in” when asked if he would be able to play on Friday.
This is a phenomenal sign for the Eagles. He hasn’t played in a game since Nov. 14 against the Washington Commanders. Philadelphia certainly has found ways to win games ever since, but having him back on the field just makes things easier for the entire offense.
Where things stand right now, the Eagles are in first place in the NFC East with an impressive 10-2 record. The Eagles have won eight straight games and have a chance to officially clinch a playoff berth on Sunday against Carolina with a win and a variation of losses and ties by a few other teams.
Carolina currently is 3-9 on the season and is looking ahead to the future. The Panthers benched former No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young earlier in the season, but he has been reinstalled in the offense and has looked much better since.
It should be a good game on Sunday and having Smith likely back pushes the needle more in Philadelphia’s favor than it already was.
