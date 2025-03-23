Will Eagles Keep 25-Year-Old Trade Pickup Long Term?
The Philadelphia Eagles have a few different players that they are going to have to make decisions on when it comes to fifth-year options this offseason.
The Eagles have until May 1st to make decisions on fifth-year options for first-round picks from the 2022 NFL Draft class. One guy who was picked in the first round of that draft class was receiver Jahan Dotson. He was selected with the No. 16 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders and was traded to the Eagles before the 2024 campaign.
He joined the Eagles to be the team's No. 3 receiver. Clearly, the Eagles don't need to make big changes. They just won the Super Bowl. Dotson had just 19 catches for 216 yards in the regular season but did have two catches for 42 yards in the Super Bowl.
Will the Eagles pick up his fifth-year option? Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker predicted that Philadelphia will turn down the option.
"Pick No. 16 — WR Jahan Dotson, Philadelphia Eagles: Declined,' Locke said. "General manager Howie Roseman really loves his reclamation projects. After being added by Philadelphia before 2024, Dotson acted as the Eagles’ WR3 but posted only a 55.0 PFF receiving grade with 269 receiving yards. The former Commander will have another chance to prove himself this season, but he has vastly underperformed as a pro so far."
That's not too shocking. While this is the case, the team has time to make a decision.