Will Former Eagles Superstar Get Traded? Latest Update About Possible Deal
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly seemed to have avoided a messy situation.
Philadelphia traded two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Haason Reddick to the New York Jets this past offseason but he currently is holding out. The Jets certainly would love to have a dynamic talent like Reddick out on the field, but he is looking for a new contract and neither side has decided to budge yet.
Now, speculation is building that Reddick could be traded once again. If he does get moved, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox listed the Arizona Cardinals as the top landing spot for him.
"Pass-rusher Haason Reddick remains in our No. 1 spot because his contract standoff with the New York Jets continues. Reddick wants a new deal and has requested a trade, and he did not report ahead of Monday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to (Adam Schefter), Reddick has already accumulated $5 million in NFL-mandated fines for skipping the offseason and is now missing game checks worth nearly $800,000 each. It seems incredibly unlikely that Reddick will blink before the Jets do...
"The Cardinals should be interested in bringing back Reddick, who spent the first four seasons of his career in Arizona. It's worth noting that head coach Jonathan Gannon was Reddick's defensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles during his first Pro Bowl campaign in 2022. With $26.1 million in cap space available, the Cardinals could afford to give Reddick a new contract."
A reunion with Arizona could make sense, but would the Jets really cost their losses and move him just months after acquiring him? We likely will find out soon.
