Will Kellen Moore Leave Eagles? NFL Insider Discusses 'Top Choice'
The Philadelphia Eagles may need to go back to the drawing board this offseason and find a new offensive coordinator.
Philadelphia struck gold last offseason by bringing Kellen Moore to town and he has done a phenomenal job. The Eagles' offense clearly has looked good and one thing that is a sign of that is the fact that Saquon Barkley was able to top 2,000 rushing yards throughout the regular season and has a chance to break the record for most rushing yards in a season overall, including the playoffs.
The Eagles' offense is firing on all cylinders and Moore has done a good job helping to get it to this point. His future is up in the air right now, though. He has been tied to a few head coach openings. The Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars were tied to him but fill the positions.
The New Orleans Saints job is still open and he has been in the mix for it as well. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that Moore will interview for the job after the Super Bowl and called him the "top choice."
"The Saints plan to meet again with Eagles OC Kellen Moore after Super Bowl LIX, an indication he’s the top choice for new head coach, per The Insiders," Rapoport said. "This is the first time the two sides can speak… and Moore could just stick around since the game is in New Orleans."
Nothing is set in stone, but it does seem like there's a chance the Eagles could need to find a new person for the role in 2025.
