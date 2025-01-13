Will Nakobe Dean Miss Time? Insider Gives Latest Update On Eagles LB
The Philadelphia Eagles came out on top on Sunday afternoon against the Green Bay Packers but they did suffer a tough loss as well.
Eagles breakout star Nakobe Dean went down with a knee injury after a tough hit and was quickly ruled out of the contest. Dean racked up six early tackles in the Wild Card Round matchup against Green Bay but unfortunately seems like he may miss the remainder of the playoffs, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
"Eagles LB Nakobe Dean, who was carted off during last night’s playoff win, is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury that would knock him for the playoffs, sources tell me and Mike Garafolo," Rapoport said. "He’ll have an MRI this morning to deliver the full news. Dean emerged as a starter this season with 128 tackles, including 9 for a loss."
Dean appeared in just five games last season but took a massive step forward in 2024. He played 15 games in the regular season and started each one. He logged one interception, four passes defended, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, three sacks, and 128 total tackles while also providing a key voice for the Philadelphia defense.
It's unfortunate that he likely won't be able to see any more action with the Eagles this season. Hopefully, the injury isn't too serious to the point that it forces him to miss time next year. A tough break for a breakout star.
