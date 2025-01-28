Will Super Bowl LIX Be 6-Time Pro Bowler's Final Game With Eagles?
It's going to be a long almost two weeks.
The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 9. That's 12 days away and it can't come fast enough. The Eagles will enter the clash after taking down the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game. The Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.
It should be a great game and will be an opportunity for the Eagles to get revenge after losing to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl in 2023.
Over the next 12 days, there's going to be plenty of chatter about the game and we haven't even got to Super Bowl week and the media circus that comes with that.
As the Eagles approach the game, it's going to be worth keeping an eye on six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay. He had a great year with the Eagles and has been strong in the playoffs so far. He has one interception, five passes defended, and 12 tackles over the last three games.
Before the NFC Championship Game, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ashlyn Sullivan shared that it could be Slay's final game as a member of the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
If that is the case, could the Super Bowl end up being his last game as a member of the Eagles? He's been with the Eagles since 2020 and has picked up three Pro Bowl nods since. Slay has been a dominant force in the Eagles' cornerback room over the last five seasons, but there is a potential out in his contract this offseason. Could the team take it?
