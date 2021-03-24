Would Jonathan Gannon's Defense be a Good Fit for Rasul Douglas?

The Eagles new DC and his cover two could be a better scheme-fit for the former Philly third-round pick, and his numbers are certainly worth considering

Pretend you don’t know the name, only the numbers.

The numbers:

He is a 6-2, 209-pound cornerback, a position of need for the Eagles as they look for someone to start opposite Darius Slay.

He has five career interceptions, 34 passes defended and 180 tackles in 60 games played.

He’s 26-years old.

The name: Rasul Douglas

Whattya think, worth a free-agent flyer?

Before dismissing it out of hand, hear me out.

Douglas wasn’t quite a fit in Jim Schwartz’s defense, one that put pressure on the corners in a single-high safety look. Nor did Schwartz fully trust Douglas, a former third-round pick from West Virginia University in that infamous 2017 Eagles draft class.

New defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is likely to play a lot of cover-two scheme, with safety help over the top for the cornerbacks. That would serve Douglas well, who always seemed to be around the ball during his three years in Philadelphia, when he made 19 starts, picked off five passes with 25 passes defended.

The biggest knock with Douglas has always been his lack of speed, but with safety help over the top, the need for deep-end speed won’t be as crucial in Gannon’s system.

Douglas was released at the end of training camp last year, along with his running mate and the player taken ahead of him the 2017 draft, Sidney Jones, who, like Douglas, never seemed to earn the full trust of Schwartz.

Look how Douglas and Jones performed after they got cut.

The Jaguars claimed Jones, signed him to their practice squad, then activated him for nine games. He played well enough on those games, collecting two interceptions, 26 tackles, two passes defended, and one forced fumble, to earn a one-year deal for 2021 from the new coaching staff led by Urban Meyer.

The Panthers claimed Douglas and he had one of the best seasons of his career. In 11 starts and playing 78 percent of the defensive snaps plus another 20 percent on special teams, Douglas made a career-high 62 tackles. Though he didn’t have an interception, he had nine pass breakups.

After the Eagles were spurned by Adoree Jackson, who was supposed to visit Philadelphia after visiting with the Giants earlier in the week, never made it out of New York, signing a three-year deal with a $13.5M signing bonus, $26.5M guaranteed with the ability to make as much as $44.5M with incentives, they are still seeking a veteran presence on the outside.

Some reclamation projects such as Gareon Conley and Kevin King are possibilities, but Douglas’ numbers, albeit in more games, are better, though King has one more career interception than Douglas.

The Eagles are probably looking for someone who would agree to a one-year deal, given their meager amount of money below the salary cap. It’s a number, though, that could lower – and has to go lower in order to just sign their 11 draft picks, provided they make all 11 players later this spring.

Douglas may have more of a market that may require something more than a year.

The Eagles would then have a decision to make, one that should lead to giving Douglas a second chance with the team that drafted him. As long as the price is right.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.