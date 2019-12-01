EAGLES-DOLPHINS GAMEDAY: Updates and Commentary as Game Unfolds

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is active for Sunday’s game in Miami and will try to play as many snaps as he can on a balky hamstring that kept him sidelined in practice most of the week.

Ertz is the Eagles’ leading receiver with 67 receptions for 712 yards. He is averaging 10.6 yards per catch with three touchdowns. In his last three games, Ertz has made 30 catches for 288 yards and two scores. He has played in 30 straight games.

Josh Perkins was promoted from the practice squad on Saturday as insurance for Ertz. Perkins has not played a game yet this season, but played nine games with the Eagles in 2018, making five catches for 67 yards.

Also active for the Eagles is cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc.

LeBlanc had been on Injured Reserve since the start of the season after suffering Lisfranc injury in his foot during training camp. He was activated from IR on Saturday.

With LeBlanc active, cornerback Sidney Jones was a healthy scratch for the second time this season.

Also on Saturday, the Eagles announced that running back Jordan Howard would miss his third game with a shoulder injury.

The other inactives for Sunday’s game are quarterback Nate Sudfeld, defensive ends Shareef Miller and Daeshon Hall, and offensive linemen Nate Herbig and Matt Pryor.

Pryor played 42 snaps (57 percent) at right guard against the Seahawks, because Brooks checked out after two series when his anxiety flared up on game day for the first time since 2016.

Brooks will return at right guard and Lane Johnson is also back at right tackle after missing last week’s game with a concussion.

Receiver Alshon Jeffery is also returning from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury and receiver Nelson Agholor is back after missing one game with a knee injury.