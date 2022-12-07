Howie Roseman's Trade was Trouble for Jon Robinson, is Mickey Loomis Next?

The three best moves the Eagles GM made this offseason came with the Titans and Saints, and on Tuesday, Tennessee's GM paid the price

Mickey Loomis might want to watch his back.

He probably saw what happened to Jon Robinson.

The longtime general manager of the Tennessee Titans got whacked on Tuesday, just two days after A.J. Brown lit up his team with eight catches for 119 yards, and two touchdowns in a 35-10 demolition.

Robinson traded Brown for one of the Eagles’ three first-round picks last spring – No. 18 overall – and a third-round selection.

Score one for GM Howie Roseman.

Loomis is the longtime general manager of the New Orleans Saints.

It’s the same Loomis who traded Roseman his first-round pick this spring, which is currently as juicy a pick as it gets at No. 5 overall with New Orleans sitting at 4-9.

It’s also the same Loomis who sent safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles for fifth- and sixth-round picks. The Saints GM even threw in a seventh-round pick with CGJ.

Score two for Roseman.

Put them in any order you like, but the three best moves Roseman made this offseason were for trading for Brown, acquiring New Orleans' 2023 first-round pick, and dealing for Gardner-Johnson.

Now, the Eagles' GM will be the first to tell you that the best trades are ones that help both teams.

It’s hard to see how it helped either Robinson or Loomis.

Robinson paid the ultimate price. He had been the GM in Tennessee since 2016. He was the one who drafted Brown. He was also the one who couldn’t come to terms with Brown on a new contract.

The difference, by all reports, was just a handful of millions.

Petty cash for the type of receiver Brown is, which is a linebacker-sized pass-catcher who excels at YAC because he is so difficult to bring down.

Now, he is 50 yards away from having his third 1,000-plus-yard receiving season in four years and the first for an Eagles receiver since Jeremy Maclin did it in 2014.

And Brown is just 25 years old.

While some od Robinson’s recent draft picks have disappointed, such as Corey Davis, Caleb Farley and Isaiah Wilson, and last year’s free agent signing of Julio Jones was a disaster, his firing feels like a knee-jerk reaction to watching what Brown is doing for the Eagles and hat he did against his former team on Sunday.

Then, afterward, Brown said he wanted to stay in Tennessee and would have liked to be a “Titan forever.”

Ouch.

Still, Tennessee was the top seed in the AFC last year and is sitting atop the AFC South this year at 7-5. He was given a contract extension in February that was supposed to keep him in Nashville through the 2027 draft.

Something changed and that something was Brown.

Now, Loomis is in the crosshairs.

The Saints general manager since 2002, who had the title of executive vice president tacked on in 2013, Loomis will watch his team play the Eagles on Jan. 1. And that means probably seeing safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who used to play for New Orleans for three years before Loomis traded him to the Eagles.

Gardner-Johnson is eligible to come off Injured Reserve for that game and if he is ready, he will return with six interceptions, which still leads the NFL, though rookie Tariq Woolen pulled into a tie with him.

Life was good for Loomis when Drew Brees was his quarterback, but now he needs one and doesn't have a firsst-round pick to try to get one.

And Gardner-Johnson has become Philadelphia's top playmaker. If he picks off whoever the QB is for New Orleans on Jan. 1, well, Loomis better look out.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.