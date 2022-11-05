Otherworldly Jalen Hurts Unfazed by Houston Homecoming

HOUSTON - It’s human nature to be amped up, maybe more so than for any other game, with a few extra butterflies fluttering in your chest, requiring deeper, more concentrated breaths.

Jalen Hurts insisted he was none of that in his return to Houston, where he carved many memories in and around the home of the Texans, NRG Stadium.

Maybe he’s not human.

Except Pamela Hurts was there for Thursday night’s Eagles-Texans game. His mom. Presumably, she didn’t find him in a field next to a spaceship or something.

He has certainly played in otherworldly as the Eagles defeated the Texans, 29-17, and have crafted an 8-0 record for the first time in their 89-year history. Hurts is now 11-0 in his last 11 regular-season starts and has recorded a passer rating above 100 in the last three games.

“I finally got to meet his family,” said head coach Nick Sirianni, further proof that yeah, Hurts is from this planet. “Nice people. It was really nice to be able to meet them and put a face to the conversations that Jalen and I have. He speaks so highly of his family.

"I know that felt good for him. I know that's something he can enjoy now. But he didn't approach that game any differently than he approached the Pittsburgh game, than he approached the Cowboy game. That's why he's a true professional.”

And ultracool. Don’t forget that.

It would be interesting to take his pulse during a game. The guess is it’s just above resting.

“You can’t read that guy, man,” said RB Miles Sanders. “He’s cool, steady, calm, collected, man. That’s how he always is.”

While Hurts may say he wasn’t too charged up, there is evidence that maybe he was.

On the first drive against Houston, he threw 12 times. Completed eight of them. Those that fell incomplete weren’t close and one would have been intercepted by Jalen Pitre had A.J. Brown not turned a defender and broken up the play.

Then there was the second-quarter fumble. His first of the season. It ended a drive at Houston’s 27 in what was a 7-7 game.

There’s also evidence that he wasn’t too amped.

He finished the first half 14-for-18 with 176 yards. In the second half, he was even more efficient, going 7-for-10 with 67 yards and touchdown throws of 17 and 4 yards to Brown and Dallas Goedert, respectively.

“The one thing I said to him before the game is to don't let this be a distraction,” said Sirianni. “You're the last person I worry about with this, but don't let this be a distraction to you.

"He had the same look on his face as if it didn't matter. That's who he is, how he goes about his business. It was nice.”

Hurts admitted to a rare moment when he reflected on returning to his city.

It didn’t come during the game, but the day the Eagles arrived in Houston.

“It hit me when I was riding in the city and I wasn't going home, I was going to the hotel,” he said. “It's a special moment, a special experience. I wouldn't want to experience it with any other group of men.

“I really just focus on the things that I can control. You know what I mean? Nothing else really matters. I know I would have a lot of supporters here, which I value and I appreciate.

"I just wanted to make them proud, make the city proud, city of Houston and city of Philly proud. Just controlling the things that I can.”

