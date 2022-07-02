EAGLES UNFILTERED: About Jaquiski Tartt and More from 49ers Beat Writer

Safety Jaquiski Tartt was one of those rare signings in that the Eagles locked him down for a one-year deal during the NFL's so-called "dead period."

For that reason, Tartt has not yet been introduced to the media, something that likely won't happen until some time around when players begin to report for training camp on July 26.

So, Eagles Unfiltered cohost Ed Kracz went in search of some information, and where better to find out as much as possible than someone who covered Tartt during his seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

That would be Grant Cohn, publisher of All49ers on Sports Illustrated.

Here is some great insight from Cohn, not only about Tartt but several other ties San Francisco has with the Eagles.

Here are a few highlights from the conversation

What kind of player and teammate did the Eagles get in Tartt?

What kind of person is he off the field?

There is also a conversation about 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. The former Eagles linebacker, who Chip Kelly called Mufasa from the Lion King, will enter his second season in charge of the defense and is on track to be a head coach.

Then there's Jordan Matthews, trying to make the switch to tight end, the same way another former Eagles second-round WR pick is doing, J.J. Arcega-Whitside.

Kracz and Cohn also get into the 49ers QB situation and San Fran's signing of DT Hassan Ridgeway in free agency.

