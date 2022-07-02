Skip to main content
EAGLES UNFILTERED: About Jaquiski Tartt and More from 49ers Beat Writer

EAGLES UNFILTERED: About Jaquiski Tartt and More from 49ers Beat Writer

Grant Cohn covered Tartt during the safety's tenure in San Francisco and also chimes on former Eagles LB DeMeco Ryans, now the DC in San Fran, Jordan Matthews, and more

USA Today

Grant Cohn covered Tartt during the safety's tenure in San Francisco and also chimes on former Eagles LB DeMeco Ryans, now the DC in San Fran, Jordan Matthews, and more

Safety Jaquiski Tartt was one of those rare signings in that the Eagles locked him down for a one-year deal during the NFL's so-called "dead period."

For that reason, Tartt has not yet been introduced to the media, something that likely won't happen until some time around when players begin to report for training camp on July 26.

So, Eagles Unfiltered cohost Ed Kracz went in search of some information, and where better to find out as much as possible than someone who covered Tartt during his seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

That would be Grant Cohn, publisher of All49ers on Sports Illustrated.

Here is some great insight from Cohn, not only about Tartt but several other ties San Francisco has with the Eagles.

Apple

Spotify

iHeart

YouTube

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stitcher

Google Podcasts

Here are a few highlights from the conversation

What kind of player and teammate did the Eagles get in Tartt?

What kind of person is he off the field?

There is also a conversation about 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. The former Eagles linebacker, who Chip Kelly called Mufasa from the Lion King, will enter his second season in charge of the defense and is on track to be a head coach.

Then there's Jordan Matthews, trying to make the switch to tight end, the same way another former Eagles second-round WR pick is doing, J.J. Arcega-Whitside.

Kracz and Cohn also get into the 49ers QB situation and San Fran's signing of DT Hassan Ridgeway in free agency.

READ MORE ON TARTT

Eagles Make a Move at Safety, Sign Veteran Jaquiski Tartt

Jaquiski Tartt's Contract and its Potential Impact on Anthony ...

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

In This Article (2)

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

Cam Jurgens on Jason Kelce, Jeff Stoutland, and more
News

Signing of Cam Jurgens Wraps Up 2022 Draft Class

By John McMullen15 hours ago
Nick Sirianni on June 8, 2022
News

Levity Around the Eagles is Better than the Alternative in the NFL's Dead Period

By John McMullen18 hours ago
Eagles LB T.J. Edwards
News

Ranking the 25 Best Eagles: Don't Overlook T.J. Edwards

By Ed Kracz21 hours ago
Jordan Davis displays his jersey after being picked 13th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft
News

Ranking the 25 Best Eagles: Jordan Davis Checks in at No. 18

By John McMullenJun 30, 2022
Miles Sanders said "nobody" on Eagles was happy with decision to pull Jalen Hurts in loss to Washington
News

There's No 'Dream Team' Redux with Miles Sanders

By John McMullenJun 29, 2022
James Bradberry
News

Ranking the 25 Best Eagles: James Bradberry a Gift from Giants

By Ed KraczJun 29, 2022
Isaac Seumalo's season is over with a Lisfranc injury
News

Ranking the 25 Best Eagles: Isaac Seumalo’s back to claim No. 20

By John McMullenJun 28, 2022
Jalen Hurts after Eagles lost to Tampa Bay
News

Jalen Hurts' 5 Worst Games in 20 Career Starts

By Ed KraczJun 27, 2022