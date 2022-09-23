Skip to main content
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Previewing Eagles vs. Commanders

Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today

EAGLES UNFILTERED: Previewing Eagles vs. Commanders

Philly will try to move to 3-0 since for the first time since 2016
Week 3 has arrived for the Eagles and there are plenty of plotlines that the latest episode of the Eagles Unfiltered podcast dives into.

Co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles take a closer look at the matchup, with the Eagles traveling to Landover, Md., to meet the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX.

The Eagles are 3-0; the Commanders 1-1, with a loss in Week 2 to the same Detroit Lions team the Eagles beat in the season opener.

The last time Philly was 3-0 was 2016. It all fell apart from there as Lane Johnson was suspended for 10 games for PEDs.

The team finished 7-9 in Doug Pederson's first year as head coach.

Now, it's on to Washington to see if they can get to 3-0 and keep the wheels on rather than falling off like they did six years ago.

Here's the latest podcast:

Here's some of what you will hear

Jalen Hurts. vs. Carson Wentz. Clearly, it's the top storyline of Sunday, but not the only one.

Both Kracz and Myles make two bold predictions. What are they?

Also, don't miss the co-hosts' final score predictions.

