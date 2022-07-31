EAGLES UNFILTERED: Recapping a Busy Day 3 at Training Camp

It was another good day from the defense, with three players in particular standing out

PHILADELPHIA - There was a lot happening on Day 3 of Eagles camp.

It was the longest session so far, spanning 90 minutes on a morning where the humidity that has engulfed the South Philadelphia practice fields had vanished, at last until the afternoon when it returned with a vengence.

Also returning are SI Fan Nation Eagles Today writers Ed Kracz and John McMullen as they dive into what took place.

Here's some of what you will hear

The big news of the day was Miles Sanders, who responded on Saturday to reporting that he took solely second-team reps behind Kenny Gainwell a day earlier.

Is there any concern about WR Zach Pascal, who has yet to take the field since camp began as he battles a case of food poisoning?

There is a discussion about a pair of injuries that struck. One player returned; the other hobbled off and his injury and the extent of it is not yet known.

It was another good day from the defense, and Andre Chachere continues to impress notching his second interception in as many days. James Bradberry also stood out and Brandon Graham looks as good as ever, notching what would have been two sacks if sacks were allowed during practice.

And, as always, how did the QBs look, in particular, Jalen Hurts.

