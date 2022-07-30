Skip to main content

EAGLES UNFILTERED: Recapping Day 2 of Training Camp

Hear what happened from Ed Kracz and John McMullen as they talk about how the defense managed to dominate
Day 2 of Eagles training camp is in the books.

What happened?

SI Fan Nation Eagles Today writers Ed Kracz and John McMullen fill you in.

Apple

Spotify

iHeart

YouTube

Stitcher

Google Podcasts

Here's some of what you will hear

There was a surprise guest at practice and perhaps he was the reason the defense stepped up. Jason Kelce agreed that the offense struggled, but offers a different reason.

Jalen Hurts threw one interception and Gardner Minshew had two. Which players recorded interceptions?

It was the second straight practice a safety stepped up. Marcus Epps did it on Day 1. Who did on Friday?

There weren't many offensive standouts, but McMullen managed to find one in his notebook.

There was a rookie who was promoted from the third team to the second team, at least for Day 2, but it could be a trend.

The two Eagles Today writers also get into a discussion about the running back group. There are just five on the roster, which is a low number if you want to keep the top three fresh as summer rolls on.

It appears as if Kenny Gainwell is making a strong push to unseat starter Miles Sanders, who got second-team reps on Friday.

All that and more. 

Have a listen if you can.

