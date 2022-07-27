EAGLES UNFILTERED: Recapping Training Camp Day 1

We're back.

That's right. The start of the Eagles training camp means that your SI Fan Nation Eagles Today crew, site publisher Ed Kracz and staff writer John McMullen, will be bringing you their recap of practices that are open to reporters.

Here's some of what you will hear

How did Jalen Hurts look on the first day? The quarterback will be a big part of whatever success the Eagles will have.

Who turned in the play of the day on both sides of the ball?

Which players stood out?

What were some of the personnel combinations being used?

How about the rookies? It was a big day of first-team reps for one, but maybe not the one you would think. Another one flashed as well. It's apparent that nothing will be handed to the University of Georgia duo of Jordan Davs and Nakobe Dean.

Prior to the practice, GM Howie Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni met with the media. Some of what they said is discussed by Kracz and McMullen.

Sirianni talked about why the team will have four walkthrough practices prior to the team' first preseason game on Aug. 12 at home against the New York Jets.

There is also an update on personnel - who missed practice and why.

