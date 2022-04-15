EAGLES UNFILTERED: The Secondary and Jalen Reagor

The 2022 NFL Draft is getting ever closer and the Eagles have some pretty big holes to fill, including in the secondary, where a cornerback and safety are still on the must-have list. There’s plenty of conversation about that right here, with some Jalen Reagor talk coming up late in the podcast:

Here are a few highlights from the conversation:

It’s been a long time since the Eagles drafted a cornerback in the first round. It was 2002 to be exact when they selected Lito Sheppard 26th overall.

To recap:

What should the Eagles do at the position in the draft? They tried to fill the position in 2017 when they went with Sidney Jones in the second round and Rasul Douglas in the third round. Neither is on the team anymore, though they are being productive on another team.

Steve Nelson is gone, having signed a two-year deal with the Texans. Does that make the Eagles more desperate to spend a first-round pick on a cornerback with one of their two picks – Nos. 15 and 18?

There were some questions answered such as:

Will the Eagles draft a CB in the first round?

What will the Eagles’ draft strategy be? Will they sit tight at 15 and try to trade back from 18?

What are some names that make sense at cornerback? There is one player who has the ability to play both corner and safety should he have to.

The impact of losing Rodney McLeod and what can Marcus Epps become?

What’s the latest on Jalen Reagor? Could he be traded before the draft during the draft or shortly after it ends? There’s some conversation on the subject late in the podcast.

