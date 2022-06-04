Skip to main content
EAGLES UNFILTERED: The Team MVP Not Named Jalen Hurts

Which player is the most valuable behind the quarterback, and who are three players whose good health is vital to the team's success in 2022

Everybody knows how valuable Jalen Hurts is to the Eagles' success this season.

After the quarterback, however, who would be the most valuable Eagle?

That is one of the topics discussed by co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles on another episode of Eagles Unfiltered.

Here are a few highlights from the conversation

Both Kracz and Myles list their top three players whose good health is vital to the team's success in 2022.

There is no definitive right or wrong answer and we would like to know who you think would be on your list. You can reach out to us on any social media platform to let us know.

Myles lists two defensive players and one on offense.

Kracz goes all offense with his selections.

Did pass-rush specialist Haason Reddick make either list?

How about WR A.J. Brown in his first season with the team?

There's also some Jordan Davis talk when it comes to Eagles who must stay healthy, though the rookie didn't make either list. He is an important component to the Eagles' season, however.

Be sure to listen to find out.

Also, who is the MVP not named Hurts?

Here's a hint: Both Kracz and Myles go offense.

Clearly, though, Hurts' growth and development are the keys to the season. 

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

