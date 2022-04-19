Previewing Eagles' Draft: Edge Rushers

Despite adding Haason Reddick in free agency and bringing back Derek Barnett the Eagles could use even more help on the edge

The Eagles are planning on changing things up a bit in 2022 when it comes to the edges with things built upon marquee free-agent acquisition Haason Reddick, the South Jersey native and former Temple star who has piled up 23.5 sacks over his past two seasons in Arizona and Carolina.

That kind of production hasn’t been seen in Philadelphia for quite a while. The Eagles haven’t had a double-digit sack producer since Fletcher Cox had 10.5 as an interior rusher in 2018 and an edge rusher hasn’t turned the trick since Connor Barwin piled up 14.5 in 2014.

“For us, we want to get pressure on the quarterback,” GM Howie Roseman said earlier this offseason. “It's not only the sack numbers, you know that. There are other ways to judge that. But the bottom line is we didn't get enough pressure on the quarterback. We have to have pressure on the quarterback. We have to continue to have pressure on the quarterback. It's a priority to us.”

Roseman went on to say that “I would be very surprised if we didn't do something there.”

That foreshadowing was before Reddick, 27, returned home on a three-year deal for $45 million so now the question turns to whether the Camden, NJ, native was the end of the plan or is this a multi-pronged attack?

At 6-foot-1 and 238 pounds, Reddick is expected to be in a hybrid role for Jonathan Gannon’s defense, playing both SAM linebacker and stand-up defensive end, but the Eagles aren’t paying a $15M average annual value to anything other than a pass rusher, so he’s getting turned loose.

Most observers get too hung up on labeling fronts, be it 4-3 or 3-4 but Gannon’s goal is to be multiple and the base defense in the modern NFL is nickel anyway so you’ll see plenty of different looks from the host of edge rushers the Eagles do have.

Along with Reddick, the core group is expected to include the returning Brandon Graham and the emerging Josh Sweat, coupled with 2017 first-round pick Derek Barnett and second-year man Tarron Jackson. Milton Williams, a defensive tackle by trade, also figures to be in the mix at left end on occasion.

Other than Sweat, who received a three-year, $40M extension last year and is still ascending at 25 after a 7.5 sack season, and Williams, who will play inside most of the time, there are plenty of question marks.

Graham has been a franchise great but is a 34-year-old player who relies on explosion coming off a torn Achilles’ while Barnett has been an underachiever as the No. 14 overall pick in 2017, ironically one spot after Arizona chose Reddick at 13, and is only back after a market didn’t develop for him in free agency.

Barnett is set to take a step back into a rotational role along with second-year pro Tarron Jackson. Also around is lengthy journeyman Cameron Malveaux, International Pathway project Matt Leo, and Joe Ostman.

Edge rusher is the deepest spot at the top of the draft and there is a chance that the position could go 1-2-3 to start things with Georgia’s Travon Walker, Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, and Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux in the mix.

There are three others considered potential top 15 to 20 picks in Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson, Purdue’s George Karlaftis, and Michigan’s David Ojabo but a torn Achilles’ suffered by Ojabo at his pro day will have him slipping.

At 15 and 18, the Eagles might have an opportunity at one of that top five, likely Karlaftis, and could also be interested in a targeted move up for Thibodeaux if he begins to slip a bit or Johnson.

EAGLES EDGE RUSHER DEPTH CHART:

RDE - Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, Tarron Jackson

LDE - Brandon Graham, Milton Williams, Cameron Malveaux, Matt Leo

SAM - Haason Reddick, Patrick Johnson, Joe Ostman

EAGLES TODAY TOP 10:

1. Travon Walker, Georgia

2. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

3. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

4. Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

5. George Karlaftis, Purdue

6. David Ojabo, Michigan

7. Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

8. Boye Mafe, Minnesota

9. Logan Hall, Houston

10. Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

Sleeper - Alex Wright, Alabama-Birmingham

Boom or Bust - David Ojabo, Michigan

BUILDING THE PERFECT EDGE RUSHER

Pass rushing - Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon - Thibodeaux is the most well-rounded pass rusher in the draft and seems to believe he’s Deacon Jones although a closer comp would be Jadeveon Clowney.

Run support - Travon Walker, Georgia - The Georgia star has the highest ceiling in the draft and has the potential to be the best two-way end by a wide margin.

First step - Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan - The Wolverines star has a terrific motor and is relentless but what really sets him apart is the initial burst at the snap.

Strength - Sam Okuayinonu, Maryland - An effort player, Okuayinonu has the old-man strength in a class built on speed.

Eagles Potential Picks:

Day 1 - Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jermaine Johnson as trade-up candidates. Arnold Ebiketie and Boye Mafe as trade-down candidates.

The Eagles are in a bit of no man's land for an edge rusher at Nos. 15 and 18 with the top four likely off the board and the next group more palatable in the 20s.

Both Thibodeaux and Johnson would likely have to be trade-up candidates and the former would have to suffer a precipitous fall. The likely candidate available by staying put is George Karlaftis and I haven’t gotten a sense of strong interest from the Eagles.

If Philadelphia could trade down a bit, Ebiketie, who was in for a top-30 visit, and Mafe could factor in.

Day 2 - David Ojabo; Mafe; DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky; Dominique Robinson, Miami-Ohio

If Ojabo falls to 51, the cost-benefit analysis changes, and the Eagles should take him and redshirt him because they aren’t acting like contenders this year anyway. There is also a slight chance Mafe falls so he’s a candidate as well. As far as the third round, Philadelphia has shown a keen interest in learning about Malone and Robinson so keep those names on your radar.

Day 3 - Jesse Luketa, Penn State; Tyreke Smith, Ohio State; David Anenih, Houston

The Eagles have been doing their homework on Luketa, who would be brought in as a backup SAM to start while Smith and Anenih are younger prospects with upsides and shelf life if they hit.

