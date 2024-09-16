3 Atlanta Falcons Who Need More Touches vs. Philadelphia Eagles
On Monday night, the Atlanta Falcons face off against an NFC counterpart, the Philadelphia Eagles.
An opponent coming off a Week 1 victory in Brazil wants to make the most of their team’s primetime home opener. For the Falcons, after a disappointing Week 1 loss to Pennsylvania’s other team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Raheem Morris and company are looking to earn a season split with the NFL’s Commonwealth teams.
With plenty of room for improvement on offense, the Falcons are looking to become less predictable after Kirk Cousins ‘disappointing debut.’ Here are a few Falcons who, by using their talents more, can help make the team more explosive in Week 2.
RB Tyler Allgeier must get more carries in Week 2.
While Bijan Robinson is the team’s primary back, Tyler Allgeier is still a more than capable back in his own right. In Week 1, he was limited to just three touches on offense; all three of those being rushes. While he averaged seven yards a carry, Atlanta’s offense was too predictable to utilize him more. Simply put, that is unacceptable for a back who broke the rookie-rushing record for the franchise in 2022.
Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson must get him involved more to maximize the team’s potential two-headed monster at the running back position. Allgeier is a barometer of sorts for the Falcons' offense. It's not that Robinson's 23 touches was too many in Week 1, it's that Atlanta's 50 plays were too few.
More first downs equates to more plays equates to more carries for Allgeier. If Allgeier is going, it usually means the Falcons' offense is having a good day.
TE Kyle Pitts is a weapon and a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.
Another member of the offense who was missing in action in Week 1 is star tight end Kyle Pitts. While he was on the receiving end of the team’s lone touchdown against the Steelers, he was only targeted three times total on the day. At 6-6 and 245 pounds, Pitts is a matchup nightmare and has been ever since 2021, when he joined the legendary Mike Ditka as the only other tight end to reach 1,000-yard-plus receiving in a rookie season.
Against the Eagles' starting backers and safeties, he possesses a height advantage on all of them. Look for the Falcons offense to exploit that on Monday night.
Drake London is the team’s ‘WR1’, and his chemistry with Kirk Cousins is paramount.
Last but certainly not least is wide receiver Drake London, who only had two receptions on three targets in the Week 1 opener. Without a shadow of a doubt, this is criminal utilization of a ‘WR1’ in today’s NFL.
After having two seasons of 100 or more targets, London would not be on pace for half of that this season. Sure, one game is a small sample size, but there is no reason a 6-4 215-pound receiver who played in every offensive snap last week should not be involved far more given his abilities.
This week, he faces an Eagles defense that struggled last week in many regards, including being in the bottom third for passing yards allowed in the NFL.
Above all, the relationship between London and Kirk Cousins needs to be established early and often as one of the team’s keys to victory—every week.