3 Keys for Atlanta Falcons to Beat Pittsburgh Steelers
The new season kicks off Sunday for the Atlanta Falcons against the Pittsburgh Steelers, an opponent who takes great pride in its defense. Throughout the Black and Gold’s history, they have had legends on the defensive side of the football, from “Mean” Joe Greene and the Steel Curtain to now ‘Blitzburgh’ with Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt.
For new Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, he and new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson will have their work cut out against his ‘old friend’ in Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Undoubtedly, the heart and soul of this year’s Steelers coincides with the old rhetoric ‘defense wins championships.’
Reluctantly, Atlanta’s strength going into the year looks to be its offense, and here are a few keys to a positive outcome in Sunday’s home opener against its AFC opponent.
Keep the offensive attack on schedule and balanced to slow the Steeler's pass rush.
The Steelers boast one of the best front sevens in all of football, but luckily the Falcons and offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford have a group of their own that is more than capable of succeeding against anyone. With All-Pro guard Chris Lindstrom leading the way, the trench battle will be fascinating to watch on both the interior and the edges. A way to keep the opposing pass rush from quarterback Kirk Cousins is to establish an efficient rushing attack with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.
Robinson and company's ability to gain positive yardage each play and eliminate third and long situations will undoubtedly make life easier for the entire offense. Moreover, the offense's ability to score touchdowns early will make their former head coach’s game plan one-dimensional.
Score early and put the pressure on a questionable offensive line and quarterback.
The Steelers thought they had answers at quarterback going into the season, but they may have more questions. Russell Wilson was brought in to start, but he looks doubtful. Justin Fields is a wildcard who is capable of the spectacular as well as the disastrous for an offense.
However, Atlanta should have a good idea of what is being drawn up with former head coach Arthur Smith calling the shots. Falcons fans saw the last-two years of Smith's offense with an erratic, mobile quarterback.
One should expect a good dose of the ground game with two talented backs in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Additionally, with questions along the offensive line – it would be hard to envision Smith getting creative with long-developing pass plays.
So, for the Falcon's defense, stopping the run is essential. Putting Fields in uncomfortable situations is critical. Atlanta cannot be beaten by Fields's legs.
Exploit the Steeler cornerbacks and let the offensive playmakers thrive.
Aside from second-year cornerback Joey Porter Jr, Pittsburgh’s boundary corners leave much to be desired regarding talent and experience. Cory Trice Jr., Darius Rush, and nickel cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. have a combined experience of 3 NFL games.
Atlanta should be looking to exploit these defenders with the talents of Darnell Mooney, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. All of them are more than capable and veteran NFL players. Situational football, such as third down and redzone occurrences, would be an ideal time to see what the three fresh Steeler corners are made of.
While they have help in All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and seven-year veteran safety DeShon Elliot, all it takes is one well-schemed play to create a favorable one-on-one matchup. In London’s rookie season, he had a favorable outing against the Steelers with a less talented quarterback.
His six-catch, 95-yard receiving performance as a rookie against Sunday’s opponent in 2022 could be a small sample size of what he does in his third NFL season with a talented veteran throwing him the football.
Atlanta is considered a 3.5-point favorite heading into the game with the Steelers. Each team has a lot of new, and a lot of questions. We'll start getting answers on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.